Deb Spahr Gofton
1d ago
I feel students should have cell phones for emergencies to be on silent during school hours but in todays ugly world a phone on a student could help call for help in case someone came in to harm so I would have to say definitely yes cell phones should be allowed, and if mistreated that one person would have to shut their phone off and put it in their locker until that school days end. Sometimes the students may be the only way to reach out to law enforcement for help and I would pray all schools would look at it from that prospective. God Bless
