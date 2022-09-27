Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
“It felt like coming home”: BYU Jerusalem Center alumni revisit the Holy Land
A select group of Jerusalem Center alumni were able to revisit familiar sites and stay in the Jerusalem Center once more on a trip organized and planned by volunteers from the BYU Jerusalem Center Alumni Sept. 4-15. April Cobb, chair of the alumni organization, said, “I want people to be...
kjzz.com
Students protest outside school after dozens of girls not allowed in homecoming dance
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students gathered outside of American Leadership Academy charter school after the weekend of their homecoming dance, where students said nearly 60 girls were kicked out because of their dresses — some of which were pre-approved by the school's administration. “I was mad that...
kjzz.com
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
BYU Newsnet
Wild edibles tour on BYU campus invites individuals to use plants under their feet
BYU plant and wildlife sciences professor Tom Smith took a group on an early morning wild edible tour around BYU campus on Sept. 24. Smith said he has been eating and using wild plants for a long time. “I do not live off the land. It is more about making...
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
Orem City Council approves resolution opposing Alpine School District bond
In a last minute decision, the Orem City Council amended their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, adding a resolution opposing the proposed Alpine School District general obligation bond for $595 million. General public watching the council were shut off the meeting during the open mic and resolution discussions. As for...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
BYU Newsnet
Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America
Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
Utah’s sweetest spots gather for Sugar High
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Bust out the stretchy pants and put aside the calorie counting apps. Utah’s premier dessert festival is coming back this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 1, over 70 of Utah’s best sweet shops and bakeries will come together for the Sugar High Festival at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The […]
Two Highland High School students detained in lockdown
UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus. The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative […]
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
kjzz.com
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
kslnewsradio.com
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students react to Biden’s new student loan plan
The Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan was recently introduced to students as a way to ease the transition off of pandemic-related support back to regular payments for working-class borrowers. “[Student loans] promote me to finish [school] faster, which I don’t really like. I prefer taking another year. But...
BYU Newsnet
End of an era for the Wagon Wheel series
BYU’s rivalry with Utah State spans back 100 years. The two schools have played football against each other since 1922, but this annual rivalry meeting is coming to a close as BYU looks ahead to its future in the Big 12. “This may be the last time BYU plays...
