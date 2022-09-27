ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo, UT
Provo, UT
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America

Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s sweetest spots gather for Sugar High

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Bust out the stretchy pants and put aside the calorie counting apps. Utah’s premier dessert festival is coming back this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 1, over 70 of Utah’s best sweet shops and bakeries will come together for the Sugar High Festival at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Two Highland High School students detained in lockdown

UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus. The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students react to Biden’s new student loan plan

The Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan was recently introduced to students as a way to ease the transition off of pandemic-related support back to regular payments for working-class borrowers. “[Student loans] promote me to finish [school] faster, which I don’t really like. I prefer taking another year. But...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

End of an era for the Wagon Wheel series

BYU’s rivalry with Utah State spans back 100 years. The two schools have played football against each other since 1922, but this annual rivalry meeting is coming to a close as BYU looks ahead to its future in the Big 12. “This may be the last time BYU plays...
PROVO, UT

