New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Berlin football has eyes on staying unbeaten heading into Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD – The Berlin Redcoats were able to escape Groton last Friday with a win over the Fitch Falcons to keep them at a perfect 3-0 heading into Week 4. This week they’ll line up opposite the Bloomfield Warhawks at 7 p.m. who dropped their first game of the season last Friday against Killingly.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 1 Southington returns home to host Simsbury after big win

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights went on the road in Week 3 to dethrone the Greenwich Cardinals 29-28 to take over as the No. 1 team in the state. Their crusade continues Friday night at home when they’ll play host to the Simsbury Trojans. The Blue Knights...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Marcelino Thillet

Marcelino Thillet, 72, of New Britain, beloved husband of Irma Thillet, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ponce, PR, he was the son of the late Edwardo Thillet and Emilia Rivera. Marcelino was a long time New Britain resident, and was employed as a foreman the New Britain Housing Authority for over 30 years before retiring.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

UConn basketball, hockey games to continue at XL Center under new deal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn Board of Trustees approved on Wednesday a one-year agreement with Hartford's XL Center. The $1.8 million license agreement with Global Spectrum/Oak View Group -— the company that oversees operation of the city-owned arena — is for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey games for the 2022-23 season.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Police investigating three robberies in Southington, Bristol

Area police are investigating three robberies on Wednesday. Southington police early Thursday said the holdup in their town was reported at 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, at 1700 West St. The other two robberies were reported in Bristol, Southington police said. The incident in Southington involved a male entering the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Leo J. Vaillancourt

Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system

New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Bryan W. Deacon, 33, of 625 Queen St., Apartment 310, was charged Sept. 23 with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. Scott Anthony Demonte, 40, of 18 Greeley Lane, was charged Sept. 24 with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening. Majory Lynn Leone, 52, of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Vinal Technical High School in Middletown gets $2M from state to buy equipment

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown technical high school plans to use $2.25 million in state bonding money to buy advanced manufacturing equipment improvements and upgrades. Along with the funds heading to Vinal Technical High School, money will also pay for facility improvements for Middlesex Community College’s manufacturing space at the high school. Tunxis Community […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

James A. Cararini

James A. Cararini, 63, of New Britain, passed away Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022. Born Nov. 9th, 1958 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Gloria (Flynn) Cararini. He was employed as an Electrician at Central Connecticut State University for over 30 years. James is...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School

SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
SOUTHINGTON, CT

