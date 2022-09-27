Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington football looking to put together complete game at Glastonbury, get first win
GLASTONBURY – The Newington Nor’easters are still in search of their first win in 2022 and the road doesn’t get much easier in Week 4 with a trip to the Glastonbury Guardians on the agenda. The Nor’easters fell 37-14 to Staples in Week 3. Newington head coach...
New Britain Herald
New Britain football looking to get back to even at Wethersfield in Week 4
WETHERSFIELD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes head back on the road on Friday for the first time since their Week 1 win when they’ll make the trip to Wethersfield. The non-league contest is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. The Golden Hurricanes are fresh off a pair...
New Britain Herald
Berlin football has eyes on staying unbeaten heading into Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD – The Berlin Redcoats were able to escape Groton last Friday with a win over the Fitch Falcons to keep them at a perfect 3-0 heading into Week 4. This week they’ll line up opposite the Bloomfield Warhawks at 7 p.m. who dropped their first game of the season last Friday against Killingly.
New Britain Herald
No. 1 Southington returns home to host Simsbury after big win
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights went on the road in Week 3 to dethrone the Greenwich Cardinals 29-28 to take over as the No. 1 team in the state. Their crusade continues Friday night at home when they’ll play host to the Simsbury Trojans. The Blue Knights...
sheltonherald.com
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
New Britain Herald
Marcelino Thillet
Marcelino Thillet, 72, of New Britain, beloved husband of Irma Thillet, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ponce, PR, he was the son of the late Edwardo Thillet and Emilia Rivera. Marcelino was a long time New Britain resident, and was employed as a foreman the New Britain Housing Authority for over 30 years before retiring.
NewsTimes
UConn basketball, hockey games to continue at XL Center under new deal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn Board of Trustees approved on Wednesday a one-year agreement with Hartford's XL Center. The $1.8 million license agreement with Global Spectrum/Oak View Group -— the company that oversees operation of the city-owned arena — is for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey games for the 2022-23 season.
New Britain Herald
Police investigating three robberies in Southington, Bristol
Area police are investigating three robberies on Wednesday. Southington police early Thursday said the holdup in their town was reported at 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, at 1700 West St. The other two robberies were reported in Bristol, Southington police said. The incident in Southington involved a male entering the...
racedayct.com
Anthony Bello Disqualified From SK Mod Win At Stafford; Mike Christopher Jr. Declared Winner
Mike Christopher Jr. left Stafford Speedway Saturday thinking he had just one more chance this year to avoid going winless in regular SK Modified features at the track in 2022. That all changed Tuesday. Following a review of the event, Christopher was declared the winner of the 40-lap SK Modified...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
New Britain Herald
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system
New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Bryan W. Deacon, 33, of 625 Queen St., Apartment 310, was charged Sept. 23 with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. Scott Anthony Demonte, 40, of 18 Greeley Lane, was charged Sept. 24 with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening. Majory Lynn Leone, 52, of...
Vinal Technical High School in Middletown gets $2M from state to buy equipment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown technical high school plans to use $2.25 million in state bonding money to buy advanced manufacturing equipment improvements and upgrades. Along with the funds heading to Vinal Technical High School, money will also pay for facility improvements for Middlesex Community College’s manufacturing space at the high school. Tunxis Community […]
New Britain Herald
James A. Cararini
James A. Cararini, 63, of New Britain, passed away Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022. Born Nov. 9th, 1958 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Gloria (Flynn) Cararini. He was employed as an Electrician at Central Connecticut State University for over 30 years. James is...
New Britain Herald
Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School
SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
