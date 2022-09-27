Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO