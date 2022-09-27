Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville.

The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community.

“As a Rotary club we want to be in our community making a difference,” club president Hayley Siefert said. “We thought this would be a great fall project for our club to do.”

The club takes pride in keeping Vermillion County beautiful. They challenge other local organizations to do the same.

“The day went so well,” Siefert said. “We were all very stunned by how much trash we actually picked up. This was something we will definitely do again in the spring.”

