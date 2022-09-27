Read full article on original website
Related
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
I'm a huge Taco Bell fan, but after trying Del Taco for the first time I now prefer the West Coast chain
Though the chains are similar, I was impressed by Del Taco's fresh ingredients, housemade guacamole, and plant-based protein.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
CNET
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Smashburger, Dairy Queen Offer Meaty Deals
National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. We don't know who first laid a slice of fromage on a beef patty. Restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit. But Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935 (though the term is fully generic now).
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taco Bell Wants Fans to Decide Which Menu Item Should Come Back
Depending on whom you ask, Taco Bell's strategy of launching popular items only to bringing them back a few weeks later is either brilliant or annoying. While it helps to generate excitement around certain limited-time promotions, fan frustration with the back-and-forth around the Mexican Pizza has reached a fever pitch this summer.
Tri-City Herald
Taco Bell is bringing another favorite back — and fans get to decide which one
Taco Bell is ready to bring back another beloved menu item. And this time, it’s letting customers choose which one. The “crunch powerhouse” Double Decker Taco will face off against the “saucy one-of-a-kind” Enchirito to win a spot on the menu at participating locations, according to a Sept. 27 news release.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
CNBC
No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October
McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
Elite Daily
I Tried TikTok's Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Hack & It's Better Than The OG
Having the Mexican Pizza back on the menu at Taco Bell is exciting on its own, but TikTok has taken it to another level. Not only did Doja Cat and Dolly Parton star in a Mexican Pizza musical on TikTok, but TikTok’s Mexican Pizza hack also makes the fan-favorite menu item even more delicious. While you can always enjoy your Mexican Pizza by itself with your favorite hot sauce, you’ll need to order a few more add-ons if you want to take your taste buds to the next level.
How to decide what menu item Taco Bell brings back next
Do you remember these Taco Bell items from back in the day? One debuted in 1970.
Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall
Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
Comments / 0