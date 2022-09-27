ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Opening statements in trial of Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush begin

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nhh83_0iCNtxaY00

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Opening statements in the trial of a Charleston man accused of killing a man in Pomeroy have begun.

Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall is one of three defendants charged in Roush’s death.

Keontae Nelson , of South Charleston, and Richard Walker , of Charleston, were each indicted on six counts related to Roush’s murder.

Only the prosecution gave an opening statement on Tuesday because the defense asked for a mistrial. The court is taking the mistrial request under advisement, and the jury was dismissed early.

Court will reconvene on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of killing Kane Roush denied mistrial

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 was denied a mistrial. On Tuesday, the defense for Jaquan Hall asked for a mistrial, and on Wednesday, Judge Linda Warner denied that request. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane […]
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia

Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 22:. • Teresa Michelle Moore, 3702 6th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and fined $370.25. • Jeremiah Travis Harper, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $5,000 bond.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomeroy, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
South Charleston, OH
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Pomeroy, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston search warrant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Wayne County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jotesa Ruth Porter, 33, of Kenova, pleaded guilty today to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms and disposing of firearms to a person convicted of a felony. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2020, Porter straw purchased...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Anthony Wellman, 38, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 7, 2021, Wellman sold approximately 4.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in a parking lot off of U.S. Route 60 in Huntington. Wellman admitted to selling the fentanyl and to possessing an additional 15.2 grams of fentanyl during the transaction that he also intended to sell.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Hall Trial Begins in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas

POMEROY, Ohio – The trial of one of three men charged in connection with the death of Kane Roush has begun. Jaquan Hall is one of three men allegedly involved in a plot to kill Roush. Hall was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on one count each of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity to Commit Murder, and Conspiract to Commit Aggravated Murder. All are felony charges. Roush died on April 4, 2021 due to multiple gun shot wounds received at his Pomeroy residence. In addition to Hall, Keonte Nelson and Richard Walker have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the death of Roush. Hall’s case is the first to come to trial. The trial is being held in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda Warner.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to excavator fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody. He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day 13: Footprints continue to be focus

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — After being cut short on Tuesday, the murder trial of George Wagner IV will resume Wednesday morning. In what will be the Pike County Massacre trial's 13th day, the focus will be on footprints. Prior to Tuesday's early dismissal, jurors heard testimony explaining what investigators...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy