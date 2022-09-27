Opening statements in trial of Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush begin

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Opening statements in the trial of a Charleston man accused of killing a man in Pomeroy have begun.

Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall is one of three defendants charged in Roush’s death.

Keontae Nelson , of South Charleston, and Richard Walker , of Charleston, were each indicted on six counts related to Roush’s murder.

Only the prosecution gave an opening statement on Tuesday because the defense asked for a mistrial. The court is taking the mistrial request under advisement, and the jury was dismissed early.

Court will reconvene on Wednesday.

