Deputy shoots machete-wielding man during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Stockton Police investigating ‘patterns’ in recent killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The circumstances of some recent killings in Stockton prompted police to form a multi-agency task force to investigate, Stockton Police said. On Wednesday, Stockton Police said detectives have investigated 43 homicides so far this year. It’s 11 more killings than in 2021 at the same time. According to police, detectives noticed […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
Frustrations among neighbors, police, activists grow after consecutive shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors, activists, and law enforcement are calling for change after a weekend of shootings in several Sacramento neighborhoods. From Midtown and Oak Park to South Natomas, violence in Sacramento has resulted in the third consecutive day where someone was found dead. "I just heard all the...
One killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
KCRA.com
3 dead after shootings in south Natomas, North Sacramento late Monday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people are dead after shootings at two locations in Sacramento late Monday night, according to authorities. Both happened around 11 p.m. and police do not believe they are related. One of the shootings happened at a South Natomas apartment complex on San Juan Road. KCRA...
2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related.
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
Stockton police detectives looking into "patterns" emerging in city's homicides
STOCKTON – Stockton police say detectives are looking into "patterns" they are seeing in the dozens of homicides they've been investigating this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the police department said they have investigated a total of 43 homicides already in 2022 – 9 more than the same time last year. Of those investigations, police say they've identified or arrested suspects in nearly 50 percent of them. Notably, however, police say they are now assembling a team of investigators who will be looking into the patterns they are seeing in some of the recent homicides."As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," Stockton police said. At the moment, detectives say they don't know if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one.Police are urging people with any relevant information about any of the cases to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.
South Sacramento families seek solutions in killings of loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two South Sacramento families are reflecting on their loved ones who senselessly lost their lives to violence. "Her name was Michelle Benavidez. She was 29, and it's just affected us," said Paula Gardner who is the Aunt of Michelle Benavidez. Gardner was joined with about a...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Oak Park neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating the fourth homicide since Monday evening. A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Sacramento near the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. When...
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
Man suspected of stealing neighborhood mailbox in Roseville arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Residents near Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road in Roseville on Friday reported hearing a loud thud coming from the direction of their neighborhood mailbox. After police were called to investigate, they pulled over an SUV described by residents as a suspicious vehicle in the area.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
