Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO