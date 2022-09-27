Read full article on original website
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
Tom Brady has set the gold standard of longevity for quarterbacks around the league. At 45-years-old in his 23rd NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller is still producing at an elite level. This weekend, Brady will face off against one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league:...
Hurricane Ian has forced CBS Sports to make a few changes to its schedule for Week 4 of the NFL season. Tiki Barber and Beth Mowins were originally supposed to call this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. It was announced on Thursday that the latter will no longer call this game.
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The relationship between Guardians manager Terry Francona and Rays skipper Kevin Cash could take center stage if Cleveland and Tampa wind up meeting in the wild card round of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason. Francona joked with reporters Monday that he won’t be asking Cash,...
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gabriel Arias hit his first big league home run on Wednesday while Aaron Judge hit is 61st of the season. Both baseballs are worth something to somebody. What’s a fair trade for each ball, and what would you ask if you caught a historic ball at a game?
There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power. According to ESPN's...
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Kansas has a great offer for new customers looking to bet on sports this weekend. This sign up bonus arrives at a...
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The fall is one of the best times of the year for sports bettors and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is adding to...
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals return to the field just four days after picking up their first win of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, 27-12 over the New York Jets. The Dolphins stayed undefeated Sunday with a 21-19...
NFL fans continue to be worried about the field status at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. This past Monday, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a significant knee injury. Fans, along with some NFL players, were blaming the artificial turf at Metlife Stadium. Most NFL players want grass fields. Now,...
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at the team’s practice facility today but did not participate in practice. His status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta is unknown. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about Garrett and reading between the lines of...
It's not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly growing through some marital struggles, however, one theory for their fighting can be put to rest. According to a report from Page Six, there has been no cheating between Brady and Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen's relationship issues stem from the two reportedly "growing...
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Breaking down the film of Miami’s stunning 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, one thing was very clear: The Dolphins apply tremendous pressure with their speed on both offense and defense. The Bengals will have to make some critical adjustments and quick decisions to be successful.
The Pro Bowl got a major makeover.The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.The new event will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That is one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona."Maybe a different format could bring a little juice, a little more energy," said New Orleans Saints...
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
