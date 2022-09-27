ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down

With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
Penn State-Northwestern all-time series history

Penn State has established itself as the alpha dog in a number of series against Big Ten opponents. Among those who have struggled to defeat the Nittany Lions is Northwestern, who will look to spring a major upset on the road in Happy Valley in 2022. Penn State leads the all-time series 14-5, with the first meeting coming in 1993. Penn State and Northwestern had never faced each other prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. Penn State won the first two meetings in the series easily, including in 1994 when the Nittany Lions went undefeated and won the Big...
