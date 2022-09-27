Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers Prediction and Odds for Week 5 College Football Over/Under, Spread
The Ohio State football team is taking on Rutgers this week in their final home game in a five-game stretch. This is homecoming and will see the Scarlet Knights coming in after the Buckeyes hammered Wisconsin 52-21 last Saturday night. Rutgers happens to be coming in when Ohio State is...
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down
With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
Big Ten Football predictions, Week 5: Can Minnesota stay hot vs. Purdue?
It’s officially conference season for Big Ten football, with all 14 teams playing each other in conference matchups. It’s the first time this season that every game on the league’s schedule will be 100 percent Big Ten vs. Big Ten. Entering the conference schedule are four undefeated...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern football score predictions from Lions247
No. 11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) dives back into Big Ten play Saturday, when it welcomes unranked Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) to Beaver Stadium. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN. At...
'81 Iowa Victory Against Michigan Impactful
Hawkeyes Own 11 Triumphs Against B1G Blue Blood Since That Win in Big House
Penn State-Northwestern all-time series history
Penn State has established itself as the alpha dog in a number of series against Big Ten opponents. Among those who have struggled to defeat the Nittany Lions is Northwestern, who will look to spring a major upset on the road in Happy Valley in 2022. Penn State leads the all-time series 14-5, with the first meeting coming in 1993. Penn State and Northwestern had never faced each other prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. Penn State won the first two meetings in the series easily, including in 1994 when the Nittany Lions went undefeated and won the Big...
Gophers top 10 in ESPN's College Football Playoff odds
ESPN's Football Power Index believes only six teams have a better chance of making the College Football Playoff.
