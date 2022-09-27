Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Editing Their Docuseries for Netflix After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Sussexes Reportedly Scheduled to Release Their Project After the Crown Season 5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making some changes to their upcoming projects after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir has been delayed until next year. His and Markle’s project for Netflix, which was originally scheduled for this year, will also be pushed back.
Rings of Power Is No. 1 in Its Debut Atop Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Chart
One fantasy saga to rule them all, on streaming at least. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals in the No. 1 spot, by amassing 1.25 billion minutes viewed across its double-episode premiere (which was eligible for only a few days within the Week of Aug. 29’s measurement period). Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s ranking of acquired series (where HBO’s House of the Dragon competes), the Game of Thrones prequel rose to No. 5 with 781 million minutes viewed across its first three episodes on HBO Max — which...
Where to Watch and Stream Cortázar y Antín: cartas iluminadas Free Online
Cast: Manuel Antin Ponchi Morpurgo Ricardo Aronovich Graciela Borges Dora Baret. In the 60s and thanks to the epistolary exchange, the young filmmaker Manuel Antín and the famous writer Julio Cortázar devised four films. An ocean away, a fruitful collaboration and genuine friendship are born. Is Cortázar y...
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is not on Netflix. But...
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's the Legend of the Sun King Free Online
Cast: Nobuyo Oyama Noriko Ohara Michiko Nomura Kazuya Tatekabe Kaneta Kimotsuki. Doraemon and its friends open a hole in the time and they're travel to the Country of Mayana, a lost Mayan civilization in the jungle. There, Nobita will know its perfect double, prince Thio, heir to the throne. Both will decide to interchange papers to try to save to the Country of Mayana of the claws of the infernal Ledina witch and her evil forces.
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
F1 live stream: how to watch free online and on TV, 2022 Singapore Grand Prix
How to live stream 2022 F1 season, from where you are in the world. F1 race calendar, drivers, free streams and more.
‘Bullet Train’ Is on VOD: Here’s How to Watch the Action Comedy from Home
Want to watch Bullet Train from home? The action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock arrived on Prime Video and other digital platforms Tuesday (Sept. 27). Pitt stars in Bullet Train as Ladybug, an assassin determined to...
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Bullet Train Is Now Available To Stream at Home
If you're looking for something new to watch, then Amazon Prime Video has you covered with new blockbusters. Right now, you can stream one of the best hits of the summer, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. While film critics were mixed on the film with a 49 Metascore, general audiences were more positive on the action movie with a 7.1 user score on Metacritic. And moreover, Bullet Train was a big box office draw with $230.5 million worldwide, which makes it one of the biggest movies of the year (so far).
