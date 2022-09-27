ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
How to watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for free

PRIME VIDEO FREE TRIAL: Watch every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has dropped on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? Get yourself over there and watch.
Limited-Edition God Of War PS5 Controller Is Available To Preorder

If you're a big God of War fan, now's your chance to secure a cool controller to use to play God of War: Ragnarok on November 9. The God of War-themed limited-edition DualSense controller is available to preorder now for $75. Multiple retailers have opened preorders, but a couple have already sold out. PlayStation Direct is still taking preorders--at least for now. We'll continue to update this article as more retailers start taking orders on the limited-edition PS5 controller.
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022

PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Will Run for Six Months With No Schedule Interruption

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has just announced that Season two will run without any breaks for half a year. Banking their episodes, this means that fans will be able to enjoy six months of story development from the anime that covers both the “Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu” and the “Shibuya Incident” arcs.
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart - Announce Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, an upcoming racing game based on the Gigantosaurus animated TV series. Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia in 2023.
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature

Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed

With September nearly finished, Amazon's Prime Gaming has gone ahead and revealed what the subscription service is adding as free video games in October. More specifically, Prime Gaming will have seven different free titles on offer starting October 3rd: Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero's Hour, and Horace. That's in addition to the various free in-game loot offers that Prime Gaming regularly rotates through.
Amazon Prime members can get a great Lord of the Rings game for free this month

The next batch of free games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming has been revealed, including a brilliant Lord of the Rings action RPG. After Assassin’s Creed Origins was given away last month, Amazon Prime members will be able to pick up Middle-earth: Shadow of War for free on PC as part of October’s line-up. As usual, subscribers will be able to claim and keep the game forever, even after their Prime membership ends.
Netflix plans to launch its own video game studio

Netflix is setting up its own video game studio, as it intensifies its efforts to establish itself in the gaming industry. Based in Helsinki, Finland, it will be led by former Zynga and Electronic Arts executive Marko Lastikka. Netflix has previously purchased small gaming companies, such as Oxenfree developer Night...
