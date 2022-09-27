Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
AOL Corp
How to watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for free
PRIME VIDEO FREE TRIAL: Watch every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has dropped on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? Get yourself over there and watch.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 106 Release Date: Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Where to Read Part 2 Online
Chainsaw Man 106 will be released very soon so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter including its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and where you can read the new chapter. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s mega-hit series Chainsaw Man has finally returned with the second season on the...
Gamespot
Limited-Edition God Of War PS5 Controller Is Available To Preorder
If you're a big God of War fan, now's your chance to secure a cool controller to use to play God of War: Ragnarok on November 9. The God of War-themed limited-edition DualSense controller is available to preorder now for $75. Multiple retailers have opened preorders, but a couple have already sold out. PlayStation Direct is still taking preorders--at least for now. We'll continue to update this article as more retailers start taking orders on the limited-edition PS5 controller.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
hypebeast.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Will Run for Six Months With No Schedule Interruption
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has just announced that Season two will run without any breaks for half a year. Banking their episodes, this means that fans will be able to enjoy six months of story development from the anime that covers both the “Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu” and the “Shibuya Incident” arcs.
IGN
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart - Announce Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, an upcoming racing game based on the Gigantosaurus animated TV series. Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia in 2023.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
ComicBook
Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed
With September nearly finished, Amazon's Prime Gaming has gone ahead and revealed what the subscription service is adding as free video games in October. More specifically, Prime Gaming will have seven different free titles on offer starting October 3rd: Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero's Hour, and Horace. That's in addition to the various free in-game loot offers that Prime Gaming regularly rotates through.
IGN
Dragon Ball: The Breakers: The Final Preview
We take one last hands-on look at Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the upcoming 1v7 asymmetrical multiplayer Dragon Ball game, ahead of its release on October 14. Previewed by Cameron Hawkins.
TechRadar
Amazon Prime members can get a great Lord of the Rings game for free this month
The next batch of free games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming has been revealed, including a brilliant Lord of the Rings action RPG. After Assassin’s Creed Origins was given away last month, Amazon Prime members will be able to pick up Middle-earth: Shadow of War for free on PC as part of October’s line-up. As usual, subscribers will be able to claim and keep the game forever, even after their Prime membership ends.
Terraria 1.4.4 release time - here's when Labor of Love goes live
The latest final update for Terraria is upon us
BBC
Netflix plans to launch its own video game studio
Netflix is setting up its own video game studio, as it intensifies its efforts to establish itself in the gaming industry. Based in Helsinki, Finland, it will be led by former Zynga and Electronic Arts executive Marko Lastikka. Netflix has previously purchased small gaming companies, such as Oxenfree developer Night...
