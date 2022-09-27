ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

alan
1d ago

We know. Clear-thinking people are tired of the gaslighting and political BS from the GOP. Dog whistles and conspiracy theories is all they have. Vote Blue.

WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project

More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Marist Poll#Central Pennsylvania#Abortion Issues#Election State#Emerson College#Senate#Christians#Pennsylvanians#Republicans#Democrats#Preside
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abc27.com

Which Midstate county has the most state prisoners?

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Public Interest Law Center and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report showing the number of people in each Pennsylvania county that are in state prison. The report was released on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The data and report are made...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
IDAHO STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

