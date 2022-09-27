Read full article on original website
alan
1d ago
We know. Clear-thinking people are tired of the gaslighting and political BS from the GOP. Dog whistles and conspiracy theories is all they have. Vote Blue.
Reply
2
Related
WGAL
Franklin & Marshall College poll shows latest numbers in key political races
LANCASTER, Pa. — A U.S. Senate race is getting closer, a governor's race is holding steady and there are big concerns over the economy. These are the findings in the new Franklin & Marshall College poll, with a look at the latest numbers. In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
echo-pilot.com
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
'We fought for this right, dammit': Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink "Fetter-woman" shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman's first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May.
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project
More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Which Midstate county has the most state prisoners?
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Public Interest Law Center and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report showing the number of people in each Pennsylvania county that are in state prison. The report was released on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The data and report are made...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
abc27.com
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
Comments / 6