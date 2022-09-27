ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Man who sued Parma police after arrest for parody Facebook account asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Reason.com

A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them

Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors dropped charges against a Cleveland police officer in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, but county prosecutors have charged him with falsifying titles to several cars. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster last week granted the U.S. attorney’s request to drop charges against Rorell Dickerson.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Justice Center Steering Committee to vote on jail property, review renovation study next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Justice Center Executive Steering Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on whether Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail is acceptable. The committee’s recommendation is supposed to help inform Cuyahoga County Council’s decision whether to buy 2700 Transport Road for $20 million with the purpose of building a new jail there. Council is expected to have a final vote on the property in October, and could also choose to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
