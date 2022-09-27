Man who sued Parma police after arrest for parody Facebook account asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them
Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defense attorneys seek to spare life of man convicted of killing four, including two children, in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors who will recommend whether convicted killer Armond Johnson Sr. will die by execution or live his life in prison heard testimony Wednesday that Johnson’s family has been plagued by violence. His grandmother was murdered when his mother was 11, leaving her to take care of...
Old Brooklyn man accused of leaving racist threat on housemate’s blanket
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Old Brooklyn man has been charged with burglary after he was accused of breaking through his housemate’s bedroom door, damaging his property and leaving a racist message on a blanket. The message appeared to have been scrawled with black spray paint. Neil Filous, 46, was...
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors dropped charges against a Cleveland police officer in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, but county prosecutors have charged him with falsifying titles to several cars. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster last week granted the U.S. attorney’s request to drop charges against Rorell Dickerson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
Defense attorneys: Cleveland officers lied about witnessing 2006 shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two defense attorneys told jurors Monday that a pair of long-serving Cleveland police officers lied on the stand about witnessing a 2006 shooting that resulted in two men spending 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Justin Herdman, who spent four years as...
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Akron PD release bodycam video amid brutality accusations
Akron police have released hours of officer body camera video from an August incident, during which a local man has publicly stated he was taken behind the Lebron James I-Promise school and beaten and bloodied by police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth settle lawsuit for $550,000 over first in historic string of jail deaths
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man whose death marked the first in an historic string of inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail settled its lawsuit with the county and MetroHealth for $550,000. Larry Johnson died by suicide July 1, 2018, in his jail cell. Jail officials...
Justice Center Steering Committee to vote on jail property, review renovation study next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Justice Center Executive Steering Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on whether Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail is acceptable. The committee’s recommendation is supposed to help inform Cuyahoga County Council’s decision whether to buy 2700 Transport Road for $20 million with the purpose of building a new jail there. Council is expected to have a final vote on the property in October, and could also choose to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3