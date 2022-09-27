Man who sued Parma police after arrest for parody Facebook account asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Justice Center Executive Steering Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on whether Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail is acceptable. The committee’s recommendation is supposed to help inform Cuyahoga County Council’s decision whether to buy 2700 Transport Road for $20 million with the purpose of building a new jail there. Council is expected to have a final vote on the property in October, and could also choose to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO