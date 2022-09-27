Now more than ever, a certain excitement comes with dressing up for work or a special occasion. Putting something on that’s sophisticated and polished has become an activity many women cherish because it makes them look good and feel good — and prepared to conquer the day ahead. But even still, it’s often counteracted by the dread of squeezing into too-tight pumps or those beautiful but stiff leather loafers that might look cute but always leave behind blisters. The truth is that women’s dress shoes have earned a reputation for being uncomfortable. Beyond temporary soreness and abrasions, wearing ill-fitting or unsupportive...

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO