NC State OC Tim Beck ahead of Clemson: 'I like our focus'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- It doesn't get much bigger than this. No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson with a chance for both teams to stake their claim at the top of the ACC Atlantic Division early in the season. With the weather clearing up for Saturday, both offenses should be able to open things up again, meaning Tim Beck has more options at his disposal.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Aggressive Approach Aiding UNC's Offensive Playcalling
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- On the first drive vs. Notre Dame last Saturday inside Kenan Stadium, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye drove the length of the field and got to the one-yard line before the drive stalled, setting up fourth-and-goal on the four-yard line. A field goal and three points was the easy and less risky choice, but that's not Mack Brown's approach this season.
Clemson football: Xavier Thomas posts injury update to social media ahead of NC State game
Clemson pass-rusher Xavier Thomas has not played this season and is still recovering from an injury suffered during fall practice, the former five-star said this week. Urged by a Twitter followers to provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday night's game against NC State, Thomas obliged and squashed all speculation.
Georgia’s interior offensive line looking to ‘play to our standard’
Following last week’s victory over Kent State, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to sharpen their play as they return to SEC action this weekend. That includes the Bulldogs’ interior offensive linemen, who felt they didn’t quite meet expectations in their last outing. Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge...
UNC Postpones ‘Live Action with Carolina Basketball’ Due to Forecast
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has postponed “Live Action With Carolina Basketball” scheduled for Friday night at the Smith Center, and moved the event to Oct. 7 due to the likelihood of inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. UNC athletics officials announced the decision...
VTScoop Game Predictions: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Virginia Tech had an uninspiring effort under the lights in Lane Stadium, losing their claim to the Black Diamond Trophy, after getting dismantled by West Virginia 33 to 10. Up next, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2, 1-0 ACC) will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC), who boast one of the nation's top offenses, checking in at the No. 8Total offense. This will be the first ACC Coastal contest between the two teams and a chance to move ahead in conference play. The Hokies will look to clean up their mistakes in what could be a sloppy Hurricane Ian mud bath. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network at 3:30 PM EST (pending weather updates).
Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers stay on the road as they travel down to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Regional Sports Networks as well as ESPN3. UVA fell to 0-2 on the road this...
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
Georgia football podcast: UGA vs. Missouri preview, predictions, breakdown
It's almost game time again for the Dawgs! We've got the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Calum McAndrew to break down Georgia vs. Missouri and give our predictions on the Saturday matchup. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts,...
Georgia football: Teammates support Ladd McConkey during rough showing
For a player known for delivering almost every time he’s called on, everything seemed to go wrong for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Saturday. McConkey had a uncharacteristically rough start to the Bulldogs’ game against Kent State, as he muffed a first-quarter punt, missed out on a would-be touchdown reception then fumbled in the first 19 minutes of action Saturday. Despite the rough start, McConkey bounced back after that point with three catches for 47 yards to end the victory tied for the most receptions (6) and leading the way in receiving yards (65) for the Bulldogs.
Georgia vs. Missouri football: Luther Burden, Tigers 5-star freshman WR, questionable to play against Bulldogs
Luther Burden is questionable for Missouri’s home game against No. 1 Georgia, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said, according to Brandon Zimmerman. The five-star freshman was injured in the second quarter of this past weekend’s game against Auburn. Burden was back to return punts during the Auburn game, but called a fair catch on each one. He was not targeted.
