Virginia Tech had an uninspiring effort under the lights in Lane Stadium, losing their claim to the Black Diamond Trophy, after getting dismantled by West Virginia 33 to 10. Up next, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2, 1-0 ACC) will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC), who boast one of the nation's top offenses, checking in at the No. 8Total offense. This will be the first ACC Coastal contest between the two teams and a chance to move ahead in conference play. The Hokies will look to clean up their mistakes in what could be a sloppy Hurricane Ian mud bath. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network at 3:30 PM EST (pending weather updates).

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO