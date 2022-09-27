Photos: Rockwood Summit tops Christian Brothers College in soccer showdown

Austin Conger's second-half goal proved to be the difference as the Rockwood Summit boys soccer team defeated visiting Christian Brothers College High School on Monday.

Matthew Comesana and Quincy Thomas scored first-half goals for Summit (8-4), which has now won six straight games, and Conger's goal gave the Falcons some breathing room.

Carter Williams had two assists for Summit.

Dominic Bartoni and Evan Hill scored the goals for CBC (8-5), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Alex Etzel added an assist.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Gordon Radford:

Christian Brothers College at Rockwood Summit boys soccer

Photos from Gordon Radford