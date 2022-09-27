Bluffton only responsible for 8% of the town’s hurricane prep. Here’s who handles the rest:

Residents of Bluffton should know who’s responsible for hurricane preparedness where they live.

Ninety-two percent of Bluffton is situated in planned developments, so hurricane prep and maintenance for the majority of the town is in the hands of homeowners associations, or HOAs. This means only the remaining 8% is the town’s responsibility.

It is predicted that more than 75% of Beaufort County will have the potential to flood with a Category 1 hurricane — the equivalent of what Hurricane Ian will be when he gets here. To prepare for hurricanes, the town checks all town-owned drains, inlets, ditches and roads for any blockage as well as cleaning debris from these areas.

The town stressed the importance of making sure stormwater ditches are clear to prevent clogging and to allow flow through the town’s infrastructure. Leaving yard clippings in stormwater ditches is the “worst thing you can do” before a storm, according to town spokeswoman Debbie Szpanka

“Each pipe, ditch and storm drain is a part of the stormwater infrastructure and each one needs a set of eyes on it,” Watershed Management Division Manager Bill Baugher said. “Any obstruction can cause a domino effect of flooding and that could result in damage to your house, your street, or your property. Every resident is encouraged to help in this effort and ensure any ditch, pipe, or drain near his or her property is clear of any obstruction.”

A break in the rains allows the Alljoy neighborhood to dry out but overgrown ditches along Ulmer Road, meant to carry stormwater away from the low lying area, remain stagnate and near capacity as seen on Aug. 30, 2022 from lack of regular upkeep. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

The town emails HOAs at the beginning of each hurricane season and prior to a storm to remind property managers to perform needed storm prep, according to an email from the town of Bluffton.

Trimming dead or loose tree limbs can reduce the potential of flying debris. Like with the storm drains, the town will trim all applicable limbs within town-owned properties and parks and the rest are the responsibility of these property owners and their associations.

Wind damage is a personal issue, according to Szpanka.

Melissa Perri’s backyard after heavy rains that left flooding. It was alleviated after she and her neighbor cleaned out the drainage ditch behind her yard in Bluffton, South Carolina. Melissa Perri

Hurricane Ian became a Category 3 hurricane early this morning as it made landfall in Cuba. It is expected to intensify to a Category 4 with wind speeds of 140 mph by the time it reaches Florida early Wednesday morning. However, Ian is expected to slow down greatly by the time it reaches Bluffton with wind speeds between 30-35 mph. Bluffton is expected to get 6-8 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Bluffton is likely to begin seeing high winds and sustained rainfall from Hurricane Ian late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the NWS.