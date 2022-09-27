Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Louisiana native to receive the 23rd Louisiana Writer award on October 29th
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life. Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the […]
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
stmarynow.com
CHRISTINA MAGUIRE
Christina McGuire, 51, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ochsner Health in New Orleans. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stmarynow.com
Trey Richoux is new VP at MC Bank
M C Bank has hired Trey Richoux as senior vice president, innovation director. Richoux will develop and oversee M C Bank’s new products, services, and vendor management. Most recently, Richoux was the chief operating officer at ROAM Destinations Inc., a venture-backed network of boutique RV parks and campgrounds. Prior to ROAM Destinations, Inc.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
stmarynow.com
Ochsner St. Mary, Thibodaux Regional announce births
Born to Alaysia Williams of Morgan City and Tony Comeaux Sr. of Napoleonville, a boy, Jaiden Amir Comeaux, on Aug. 16 at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cody J. Istre (nee: Emily A. Topham) of...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lafayette Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in August
There were almost 1400 health violations by Lafayette Parish restaurants in the month of August.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the PoliceD epartment at 985-380-4605. 7:17 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Assistance. 8:18 a.m. East Garner and Onstead streets; Arrest. 8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident. 10:10 a.m....
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
lafourchegazette.com
Dufrene Building Materials donates $15,000 check to The Center
Dufrene Building Materials donated a share of the proceeds from their annual fishing rodeo to The Center today – one of two beneficiaries of this year's event. The company presented a check for $15,000 to The Center – a program that helps train special needs citizens to learn skills they can use to hold employment around the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
Local restaurant in Broussard closing its doors, another set to open in its spot
The restaurant with deep Lousiana roots announced today that it will be closing its doors this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
theadvocate.com
Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location
The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
Comments / 0