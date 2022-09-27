ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana native to receive the 23rd Louisiana Writer award on October 29th

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life. Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
stmarynow.com

CHRISTINA MAGUIRE

Christina McGuire, 51, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ochsner Health in New Orleans. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MORGAN CITY, LA
City
Berwick, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
stmarynow.com

Trey Richoux is new VP at MC Bank

M C Bank has hired Trey Richoux as senior vice president, innovation director. Richoux will develop and oversee M C Bank’s new products, services, and vendor management. Most recently, Richoux was the chief operating officer at ROAM Destinations Inc., a venture-backed network of boutique RV parks and campgrounds. Prior to ROAM Destinations, Inc.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
stmarynow.com

Ochsner St. Mary, Thibodaux Regional announce births

Born to Alaysia Williams of Morgan City and Tony Comeaux Sr. of Napoleonville, a boy, Jaiden Amir Comeaux, on Aug. 16 at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cody J. Istre (nee: Emily A. Topham) of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Cher
Person
Dolly Parton
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 26-27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the PoliceD epartment at 985-380-4605. 7:17 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Assistance. 8:18 a.m. East Garner and Onstead streets; Arrest. 8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident. 10:10 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25

COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
GRAMERCY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dufrene Building Materials donates $15,000 check to The Center

Dufrene Building Materials donated a share of the proceeds from their annual fishing rodeo to The Center today – one of two beneficiaries of this year's event. The company presented a check for $15,000 to The Center – a program that helps train special needs citizens to learn skills they can use to hold employment around the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Divas#Las Vegas#The Hits#Music History#Piano
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23

During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kalb.com

Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location

The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
BROUSSARD, LA

