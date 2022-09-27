ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kenny Golladay trade spots: Why deal will be tough to pull off, and who's a good fit for Giants WR

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmLBS_0iCNs8zT00

It's no secret the New York Giants don't want Kenny Golladay anymore. Reports surfaced before the team's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night that the Giants were shopping their once-prized free agent wideout.

But the situation somehow got even worse after Golladay dropped an easy catch on a late third-and-13 and finished with another no-catch performance.

It's perhaps the lowest point in Golladay's 18-month tenure in New York. Golladay has zero receptions on three targets in 22 of the Giants’ 67 snaps through three weeks this season. That, coupled with Golladay's touchdown-less 2021 season, is not what the Giants signed up for when they agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with $40 million guaranteed with him in 2021.

Golladay is frustrated with his role, too. Last week, he called his two snaps "a little confusing" and that "I should be playing ... that's a fact." This week, Golladay played in only a third of the Giants snaps.

But while a divorce is inevitable between Golladay and the Giants, a trade is not so simple.

Why a Golladay trade will be tough to pull off

For one, Golladay's contract is almost immovable. He has a $17.75 million guaranteed salary in 2020, which includes a $13 million base salary. Golladay has a $13.25 million and $14.25 million base salary in each of the next two seasons, but only $4.5 million of his 2023 salary is guaranteed and none the following year. In all likelihood, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted in his Monday report, the Giants would likely have to pay a portion of that money to facilitate any trade.

Complicating things even further, though, is Golladay's production. Prior to joining the Giants, Golladay averaged 66 receptions on 114 targets for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns per 17 games during his time with the Lions from 2017-2020. But in New York, he has just 39 receptions on 81 targets for 543 yards and no touchdowns in 17 games. Meanwhile, his average annual salary is tied for 18th at $18 million.

That doesn't give the Giants much leverage in trade discussions.

And even though the Giants have a plethora of injury issues in their receiver room, New York seems content with moving on from Golladay. They've already given more snaps to David Sills and Richie James than Golladay. Sterling Shepard's season-ending ACL injury might give the Giants a bit of pause before they make any decision with Golladay, but it would be shocking if that changed the team's mind on his future in New York.

Golladay may be underperforming in New York but that doesn't mean he's not a valuable asset. There are plenty of teams in the league who need veteran pass-catchers, and Golladay's 6-foot-4 frame is certainly enticing for some. Perhaps a change of scenery and scheme could reinvigorate Golladay's career. But, given his contract, a move could be tough to pull off.

With a month to go before the trade deadline, here are likely, maybe and darkhorse suitors for Golladay.

Likely — Cleveland Browns

This would be the easiest move from a financial perceptive. The Browns currently have the most salary cap space in the NFL with $35.93 million, so it wouldn’t take much finagling for Cleveland to absorb a portion of Golladay’s contract if they covet Golladay and don't want to give too much else up in exchange.

But beyond that, the Browns are also one of the most receiver-needy teams. Amari Cooper, who the team also acquired in what was effectively a salary dump by the Cowboys this offseason, leads the team with 19 receptions on 27 targets. The next-closest wideout, Donovan Peoples-Jones, has just seven receptions on 15 targets. Jacoby Brissett needs more pass-catchers with the Browns squarely in the hunt for the AFC North and Golladay would give Cleveland another big body on the outside.

Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who drafted Golladay out of Northern Illinois in 2017, is also on the Browns’ front office staff. If anyone knows what Golladay is capable of, it’s Quinn.

Maybe — Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need help. Las Vegas sits at the bottom of the AFC West with an 0-3 record, an identity crisis and a middle-of-the-road offense.

Davante Adams is great, but he can’t change the course of a game. Neither can tight end Darren Waller or running back Josh Jacobs. And with Hunter Renfrow battling concussions and fumbles, the team needs a bonafide secondary wide receiver option alongside Adams. Mack Hollins is playing well but he can’t be a season-long option for Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels.

Golladay could be a solution for the Raiders in an attempt to climb back into the playoff race. They have enough cap space to take on a portion of Golladay's contract, too.

Darkhorse — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This would be a lot of salary cap gymnastics to pull off. The Buccaneers have just $3 million in cap space this season so Tampa Bay would need the Giants to take on a large portion of Golladay’s contract to complete any trade. That’s doable, though, if the Buccaneers sweeten the deal in return.

It’s no secret that Tampa Bay has an offensive weapons problem. Mike Evans is the only healthy and viable receiver on the roster at the moment and there’s no telling with Chris Godwin or Julio Jones will return. Guys like Russell Gage and Scotty Miller are fine in a pinch, but Tom Brady needs another big-bodied pass-catcher who can bolster the offense.

The Buccaneers should be motivated to make any and all deals necessarily to keep their championship window open with Brady's retirement looming closer every week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice

Injuries are starting to pop up for the Vikings, who are now three weeks into a season that began with great health. Star running back Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder during Sunday's victory over the Lions, and it's unclear if he'll play against the Saints in London. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is also banged up after hurting his knee in the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Julio Jones
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Giants Wr#The New York Giants#Nfl Netw
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Tried Out Seven Players

Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers

The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Larry Brown Sports

NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game

The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy