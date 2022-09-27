Read full article on original website
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard...
October declared Bully Prevention Month
A special proclamation from the city of Wentzville. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard Emery takes stand in murder...
Compass Health Network teaches the signs and symptoms of suicide prevention
ST. LOUIS — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Compass Health Networks is dedicated to teaching the signs and symptoms of someone in a mental health crisis. They went over today the 988-crisis hotline and the Compass Health Network Crisis Access Point in Wentzville. Compass Health Network Crisis...
Wellness Wednesday: Above and Beyond Wellness Spa shares the benefits of red-light therapy
ST. LOUIS — The future is so bright that we have to wear shades. Above and Beyond Wellness Spa is adding red-light therapy to its arsenal of tools to keep clients healthy. Red light therapy helps with inflammation, collagen production in the skin, aches, and pains in the joints and muscles. Then there is a vibrating plate you can stand on and it vibrates at the right frequency, helping the lymphatic system.
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
DroneFOX: Veterans Honor Park
A beautiful look at the Veterans Honor Park in Chesterfield, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard Emery takes stand in murder...
Retail Therapy from Mid Rivers Mall: 5 top trends to style a plain t-shirt
ST. LOUIS—T-shirts are versatile and comfortable. They are great for layering, especially now when the day starts off cooler and ends in the 70s. Mid Rivers Mall stylist, Christine Poehling, shows us the top five ways to style t-shirts!
Dierbergs markets announce meat recall
A meat recall has been announced at Dierbergs markets. Income tax cuts move forward in Missouri House following …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Engaging in a …. Former St. Louisans share their experiences as Hurricane …. 2 Catholic high schools closing at end of school …. SLSO and The...
Police: St. Louis festival failed to pay them, lost personal information
More than a dozen police officers are asking a major festival’s organizers about their pay. They also want to know what happened to their sensitive personal information.
Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping
ST. LOUIS — It’s the season to do a refresh on the outside that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out. If you are seeing more wrinkles or just looking tired, it’s an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips, and neck.
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
Boulevard Bride is having a sample sale
There are pink bridal gowns at Boulevard Bride in Lake St. Louis if that suits your style. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard Emery takes stand in...
From wigs to weaves to natural hair styling, you can find it all at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Hair Strands Beauty is having a 25% off special for all students going to Homecoming. All you need is to show your student ID. Hair Strands Beauty is growing and expanding with its services. The owner is hiring a hair braider, lash tech, hair stylist, and nail tech. They are nailing down their successful business.
Jeff Roorda replaced as SLPOA business manager
The St. Louis Police Union has made a change with its business manager. McAllen, Texas high schoolers honor tradition with …. Smoke clears at industrial park fire nearly 14 hours …. What Are You Doing About It? Job Fair, Zootoberfest, …. Harris-Stowe State University hosts Dress Up and …. Chase...
Money Saver: Get 50% off on footwear from Sorel Online
ST. LOUIS – If you’re a fan of the brand Sorel, we have a deal for you Tuesday morning. You can get up to 50% off on sandals, sneakers, slippers, and booties at Sorel Online. There are deals for men and women in this web exclusive. Shipping is free on all orders.
Dried fruit and florals are the hot items to get the home fall ready
ST. LOUIS—The women of Pretty Together are coming in with fab ideas for fall wreaths, floral arrangements, and garlands. The big thing is keeping it simple and that means learning to take the fall fruits and beautifully using them. Don’t miss their ideas, it will make you want to...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
APA hosts Puptobefest at Tilles Park
Lots of Oktoberfest events took place over the weekend. But people and their pets were celebrating 'Puptoberfest' out at Tilles Park on Sunday (Sept. 26). The Canine Carnival benefits the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood.
Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game earlier this month. According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive. The...
