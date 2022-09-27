Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
What WVU's sports information directors do behind the scenes
While countless diehard fans tune into WVU games each year, knowing player quotes and stats by heart, many are likely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes with the sports information directors that make it all possible. A sports information director, or SID, has many media responsibilities. These can...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU tennis fall season explained: How it works, what’s at stake
The WVU tennis fall season is fully underway, and while it provides a competitive environment for teams and players, it is very different from the spring season. This begs the question: what is the fall season and its purpose?. “We say that spring season is our official competitive season,” WVU...
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Daily Athenaeum
Core Arboretum hosts annual WV Pawpaw Festival
Lines stretched across the Core Arboretum lawn Saturday with people eager to get a taste of West Virginia’s largest native fruit. Folk music floated in and out, and vendors lined up at the entrance. The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival is an annual event hosted at the Core Arboretum and...
Daily Athenaeum
Shave the date: WVU kicks off annual Mountaineer Beard Growing Contest
As the lunch rush packed into the Mountainlair Monday, students were met with an intriguing challenge: The annual Mountaineer Week Beard Growing Contest. The Beard Growing Contest is one of the more popular events during Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of Appalachian heritage and culture. The week-long celebration takes place in November and includes multiple student contests, an arts and crafts fair and a quilt show.
WBOY
WVU football at Texas: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football prepares for its first Big 12 road trip when it heads to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas game information. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. TV: FS1.
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Morgantown High School walkout: What participants had to say
Students and community members participated in a walkout at Morgantown High School on Wednesday after the Monongalia County Board of Education reinforced a policy that says pride flags are not allowed in classrooms throughout the county.
connect-bridgeport.com
Balloons Over Morgantown Begins Tonight with NightGlow; Continues throughout Weekend
Balloons Over Morgantown 2022 takes place today, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The action starts at 7 p.m. today with the traditional "NightGlow" balloon launch at Morgantown Mall. Early arrival is recommended. NightGlow will be centered in front of the WVU Medicine. Building (formerly Sears). Remaining balloon launches will...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest. Three local...
WBOY
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
Daily Athenaeum
Despite late charge, WVU men's soccer falls 2-1 to No. 19 Dayton
The West Virginia men’s soccer team ended their road trip in another defeat, as the Mountaineers lost 2-1 against the No. 19 Dayton Flyers after scoring a late goal in the 81st minute. The Mountaineers (2-6-1) (0-1-1 Sun Belt) continue a confounding slump, just one year after a trip...
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
Daily Athenaeum
Prints of Marie Watt: New WVU Art Museum exhibit explores art of storytelling and connection
The WVU Art Museum opened a new exhibit displaying a collection of work from the artist Marie Watt on Aug. 20. Watt is a celebrated American contemporary artist and a member of the Seneca Nation, Turtle Clan. Her art is heavily influenced by her indigenous roots and spirituality as well as its matriarchal values, protofeminism and storytelling.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas
Not much love from ESPN this week.
Daily Athenaeum
Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows
West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. “This...
MHS students on decision to remove Gay Pride flags from school: ‘What is wrong with this generation?’
After the batteries in the megaphones died, the crowd just yelled louder. “Whose school is it?” “Our school!” “Whose school is it?” “Our school!” Collectively,. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
