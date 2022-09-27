ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

What WVU's sports information directors do behind the scenes

While countless diehard fans tune into WVU games each year, knowing player quotes and stats by heart, many are likely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes with the sports information directors that make it all possible. A sports information director, or SID, has many media responsibilities. These can...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU tennis fall season explained: How it works, what's at stake

The WVU tennis fall season is fully underway, and while it provides a competitive environment for teams and players, it is very different from the spring season. This begs the question: what is the fall season and its purpose?. "We say that spring season is our official competitive season," WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short "How to Tie a Tie," Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He's just wrapped 'A Rose for Her Grave,' which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Core Arboretum hosts annual WV Pawpaw Festival

Lines stretched across the Core Arboretum lawn Saturday with people eager to get a taste of West Virginia's largest native fruit. Folk music floated in and out, and vendors lined up at the entrance. The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival is an annual event hosted at the Core Arboretum and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Shave the date: WVU kicks off annual Mountaineer Beard Growing Contest

As the lunch rush packed into the Mountainlair Monday, students were met with an intriguing challenge: The annual Mountaineer Week Beard Growing Contest. The Beard Growing Contest is one of the more popular events during Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of Appalachian heritage and culture. The week-long celebration takes place in November and includes multiple student contests, an arts and crafts fair and a quilt show.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football at Texas: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football prepares for its first Big 12 road trip when it heads to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns. Here's everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas game information. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. TV: FS1.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Person
Macklemore
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Rachel Johnson
Person
Ludacris
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Mac Miller
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of 'spooky season.' Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown's Oktoberfest. Three local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU's Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Despite late charge, WVU men's soccer falls 2-1 to No. 19 Dayton

The West Virginia men's soccer team ended their road trip in another defeat, as the Mountaineers lost 2-1 against the No. 19 Dayton Flyers after scoring a late goal in the 81st minute. The Mountaineers (2-6-1) (0-1-1 Sun Belt) continue a confounding slump, just one year after a trip...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Grammy
Daily Athenaeum

Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows

West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. "This...
MORGANTOWN, WV

