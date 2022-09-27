Read full article on original website
freetech4teachers.com
A Student Video Contest for Economic Education Month
October is Economics Education Month and the Council for Economics Education is hosting a student video contest to promote student awareness of how economics is a part of their daily lives. The contest is open to students and teachers in the United States in Kindergarten through twelfth grade. To participate...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
freetech4teachers.com
The 2022-23 Practical Ed Tech Handbook
Every year I publish an updated version of The Practical Ed Tech Handbook. This year it took me a bit longer than usual to get it done. That said, the 2022-23 version of The Practical Ed Tech Handbook is now available for free to anyone who is subscribed to The Practical Ed Tech Newsletter or who registers for it here.
freetech4teachers.com
Five Time-saving Ways for Teachers to Use Technology
Making time for yourself is one of the things that I talk about in my new keynote presentation titled Using Tech to Bring Joy Into Your Teaching. There are many ways that technology can help you get more time for taking care of yourself and doing the things you enjoy outside of professional responsibilities. To that end, here are five time-saving ways to use technology so that you can have more time for yourself.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Polygon
D&D’s newest push is into classrooms around the world
Gone are the days of crowding around a wobbly card table in the basement or a trying to find some space in a cluttered dining room. Kids’ first Dungeons & Dragons adventures can now take place in their school library or the classroom itself thanks to a robust new educational initiative from Wizards of the Coast.
Poorer students can feel excluded during freshers' week and may find the rituals strange, university watchdog warns
It may seem like a staple of student life. But the drinking culture during freshers’ week can be ‘exclusionary’ for disadvantaged students, the universities watchdog has warned. Universities must work harder to make all students feel welcome, said John Blake, director for fair access and participation at...
soultracks.com
Algebra, Lin Rountree and more call for change on "All My Black"
(September 28, 2022) “All My Black” is a song about centering Black history and giving an accurate account of the nation’s history and the central role that African Americans played in making that history. The song, released by a group called Stokes & the Machine and featuring the vocals of Algebra along with the muted trumpet of Lin Rountree, drops at a time when art, history and politics intersect and increasingly bang against each other.
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
msn.com
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back
Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
Parents want educational opportunities for all
School vouchers. Education savings accounts (ESAs). Backpack funding. Student-based funding. Weighted student funding. “Fund students, not systems.” Education choice. That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. And no matter what you call it, Americans like it. As part of its 10th...
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
