Read full article on original website
Related
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Commissioner’s approve Writ of Possession fee increases for Sheriff’s and Constable offices
The Grimes County Sheriff’s and Constables are increasing a couple fees in their year end bottom lines. County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski presented the changes for 2023, specifically targeting the Writ of Possession fees. “The fee was $100, and they discussed adding an additional fee of $50 an hour after...
navasotanews.com
Malfunctioning HVAC belt causes evacuation of Navasota’s Webb Elementary for short period Wednesday
Webb Elementary was evacuated in Navasota on Wednesday morning after the smell of burning rubber and smoke filled the air. The district determined the cause to be a belt on the HVAC unit, which was rectified shortly afterward. Navasota Fire and Police assisted in clearing the building and scene. Classes...
navasotanews.com
Law enforcement kept busy this weekend with large fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds, shots fired call in Navasota
A pair of shots fired calls in and around Navasota this weekend kept the attention of Navasota PD and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident was Saturday night at the County Fairgrounds, where reports of a fight and shooting took place at the Lions Club Building. Officers...
navasotanews.com
Two Navasota men arrested when police recover nine stolen catalytic converters in vehicle
A College Station police officer who did a traffic stop at midnight Friday after seeing a car stop past the designated stop line arrested the driver and two men from Grimes County for possessing nine stolen catalytic converters. The arrests followed a search of the car that according to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
navasotanews.com
Navasota woman arrested for spraying child with lighter fluid, yelling obscenities at hospital staff
A Navasota woman is in the Brazos County jail for the 8th time on multiple charges after spraying a 14 year old with lighter fluid. Officers with College Station police responded to an apartment on Luther Street Saturday night, where the young girl said 45 year old Sequilla Diane Bookman had sprayed her in the face, causing a burning sensation in her eyes and mouth. The report did not state if the two were related or not.
Comments / 0