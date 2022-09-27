A Navasota woman is in the Brazos County jail for the 8th time on multiple charges after spraying a 14 year old with lighter fluid. Officers with College Station police responded to an apartment on Luther Street Saturday night, where the young girl said 45 year old Sequilla Diane Bookman had sprayed her in the face, causing a burning sensation in her eyes and mouth. The report did not state if the two were related or not.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO