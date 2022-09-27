ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield ECDC Hosts Tiger Shark Tank, Winners Receive Chamber Gift Cards!

Calling all Ridgefield Entrepreneurs for "Tiger-Shark Tank" Ridgefield-based Entrepreneurs and Business Owners can pitch their business idea to a panel of notable international corporate leaders, well-known national entrepreneurs, private equity investors, and Ridgefield ECDC members on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm at the Ridgefield Library. The panel will vote on...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
hamlethub.com

Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program

Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Horizons at NCCS Board Welcomes Seven New Members

The Horizons at NCCS Board of Directors are a passionate group of individuals with diverse backgrounds who are committed to ensuring the long-term success of Horizons students, their families, and the organization. The non-profit welcomed seven new board members. Susan Barr of Darien, who has a background in elementary education...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events

Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Product#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Balanced Beeing Ot#Indigo Wellness#Hamlethub
hamlethub.com

Needed in Ridgefield: A treasurer who loves history

Interested in history and good with numbers? The Ridgefield Historical Society is seeking a new treasurer for a two-year term beginning in October. Current treasurer Molly McGeehin is completing her term then and taking a new role on the board. Treasurer, a board position, is an essential one for the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All

Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
hamlethub.com

Darien Medical Student Receives White Coat

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Samuel Giorgio from Darien, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

NOVO Medical Aesthetics in Ridgefield One Year Anniversary Celebration

NOVO Medical Aesthetics will be celebrating its one year anniversary at its Ridgefield location on Thursday, October 20th from 5 - 8 pm. Join us for an enjoyable evening of delicious food, raffles, giveaways, and more. Several of our top vendors representing the many services we provide will be on hand to share information and answer your questions.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

National Federation of Independent Businesses Endorses Bob Hebert for State Rep

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Connecticut PAC has endorsed Bob Hebert for his candidacy for the Connecticut General Assembly in this November's election. The NFIB is the leading small-business association in the nation, with thousands of Connecticut members representing a cross-section of the state's economy. For more than...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area

Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11

The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Police Department is Hiring, Deadline to Apply is Fast Approaching!

The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. The deadline to apply is one week from now, on October 3, 2022 at 11:59PM. Applicants will need a valid CHIP card at the time of application (https://www.certifyfit.com) and a passing score on the CT Police Chiefs Association examination at the time of application (click here for more information).

Comments / 0

Community Policy