FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City NeighborhoodTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Zumba & Fitness with Christina Rabasco
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Zumba &...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield ECDC Hosts Tiger Shark Tank, Winners Receive Chamber Gift Cards!
Calling all Ridgefield Entrepreneurs for "Tiger-Shark Tank" Ridgefield-based Entrepreneurs and Business Owners can pitch their business idea to a panel of notable international corporate leaders, well-known national entrepreneurs, private equity investors, and Ridgefield ECDC members on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm at the Ridgefield Library. The panel will vote on...
hamlethub.com
Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program
Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
hamlethub.com
Horizons at NCCS Board Welcomes Seven New Members
The Horizons at NCCS Board of Directors are a passionate group of individuals with diverse backgrounds who are committed to ensuring the long-term success of Horizons students, their families, and the organization. The non-profit welcomed seven new board members. Susan Barr of Darien, who has a background in elementary education...
hamlethub.com
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
hamlethub.com
Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement
Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
hamlethub.com
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L. John Read Middle School will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony for Project C.O.O.L on Tuesday, October 4th at 9:30 am at the school grounds, located at 486 Redding Road, Redding, CT. Sponsored in part by the JRMS PTA,...
hamlethub.com
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
hamlethub.com
Needed in Ridgefield: A treasurer who loves history
Interested in history and good with numbers? The Ridgefield Historical Society is seeking a new treasurer for a two-year term beginning in October. Current treasurer Molly McGeehin is completing her term then and taking a new role on the board. Treasurer, a board position, is an essential one for the...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All
Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
hamlethub.com
Darien Medical Student Receives White Coat
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Samuel Giorgio from Darien, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start...
hamlethub.com
NOVO Medical Aesthetics in Ridgefield One Year Anniversary Celebration
NOVO Medical Aesthetics will be celebrating its one year anniversary at its Ridgefield location on Thursday, October 20th from 5 - 8 pm. Join us for an enjoyable evening of delicious food, raffles, giveaways, and more. Several of our top vendors representing the many services we provide will be on hand to share information and answer your questions.
hamlethub.com
National Federation of Independent Businesses Endorses Bob Hebert for State Rep
The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Connecticut PAC has endorsed Bob Hebert for his candidacy for the Connecticut General Assembly in this November's election. The NFIB is the leading small-business association in the nation, with thousands of Connecticut members representing a cross-section of the state's economy. For more than...
hamlethub.com
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
hamlethub.com
New Whip Salon Clients in Westport Get 20% Off Full Lash Set Until November 1!
We've gone ahead and WHIPPED up the sweetest lash deal just for you!. For a limited time only, new clients will receive 20% off a full lash set with lash specialist Brianna. Brianna's specialty is full volume so if you're looking for glamour, this is IT. (Sale ends Nov 1st).
hamlethub.com
Danbury Police Department is Hiring, Deadline to Apply is Fast Approaching!
The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. The deadline to apply is one week from now, on October 3, 2022 at 11:59PM. Applicants will need a valid CHIP card at the time of application (https://www.certifyfit.com) and a passing score on the CT Police Chiefs Association examination at the time of application (click here for more information).
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Pat McGregor, 89, member of Founders Hall and St. Andrews Church
Patricia “Pat” McGregor, 89, of New Britain, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Charles “Jack” McGregor. Pat was born on May 27, 1933 in Renova, PA; a daughter of the late Russell and Mabel (Nesman) Keller.
