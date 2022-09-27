ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism

After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

Chuma Okeke making changes with Orlando Magic

As the Orlando Magic opened training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season this week, Chuma Okeke considers himself “positionless.”. That might sound like a bad thing for a player, particularly for one on a team seeking to find the combination to turn a corner it’s been trying to get to for a decade. But the former Auburn standout explained it does not mean he will not have a spot in the playing rotation. Instead, he will be available to handle a variety of roles.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
Person
Trajan Langdon
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2022

1. New Orleans commenced training camp practices Tuesday. Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and the duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson’s thoughts on the start of the season, from an interview with Pelicans.com this week. photo gallery from Tuesday’s morning practice. Tuesday’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#The New Orleans Pelicans#Pelicans Executive#Basketball Operations
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 9/29/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 29, 2022. ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Sets Goal Of Playing All 82 Games In 2022-23

The 2022-23 season is nearly here, and the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avoid the disaster that was last season. With a new head coach in Darvin Ham and a younger, more athletic roster, the Lakers are hoping to get back in the postseason and possibly compete for a title if all things break out. However, even with all the new additions, the team’s title hopes start and end with Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pelicans' Williamson touts his physical, mental well being

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson said little to temper the expectations of those eagerly anticipating his return to an NBA court. The 2019 first overall draft choice out of Duke — who has missed more games than he's played in his first three pro seasons because of knee and foot injuries — didn't request patience as he re-integrates his unusual combination of size, explosiveness and skill back into New Orleans' lineup for the first time in more than a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy