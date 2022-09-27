Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
ESPN
Zion Williamson looked 'amazing' and 'dominated' team scrimmage, says New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday with two practices, a morning session followed by one in the evening. By design, the morning session was lighter. The evening session had a scrimmage portion that was going to be the first intense 5-on-5 work for Zion Williamson with the team since May 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Chuma Okeke making changes with Orlando Magic
As the Orlando Magic opened training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season this week, Chuma Okeke considers himself “positionless.”. That might sound like a bad thing for a player, particularly for one on a team seeking to find the combination to turn a corner it’s been trying to get to for a decade. But the former Auburn standout explained it does not mean he will not have a spot in the playing rotation. Instead, he will be available to handle a variety of roles.
Willie Green: Zion Williamson "Dominated" Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson looked amazing while "dominating" the team's practice sessions.
Memphis Grizzlies adding to FedExForum experience with ticket sales approaching 'all time high'
FedExForum changes are reflecting the growing interest in the Memphis Grizzlies after a 56-win season. Ticket sales are approaching an "all-time high," vice president of ticket sales & service Dennis O'Connor said. That has led to new additions around FedExForum from the event level to the top bowl of the terrace level...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2022
1. New Orleans commenced training camp practices Tuesday. Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and the duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson’s thoughts on the start of the season, from an interview with Pelicans.com this week. photo gallery from Tuesday’s morning practice. Tuesday’s...
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
Zion Williamson backs up body transformation with training camp update that Pelicans fans will love
The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of promise heading into the 2022-23 season. With a healthy Zion Williamson joining a team that made the playoffs last year, it could be a big year for the Pels. As training camp begins, all signs seem to indicate that Williamson is ready to shine again.
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pelicans VP David Griffin willing to pay luxury tax when the time is right
The Pelicans have never paid the luxury tax but that could change soon, Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times Picayune reports. Owner Gayle Benson is willing to pay the tax, according to Pelicans executive VP David Griffin, since the team has the ability to become a serious contender. “We’re...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/29/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 29, 2022. ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by...
Thibs’ Passing Bigs: Comparing Isaiah Hartenstein’s Role in Knicks’ Offense to Joakim Noah
The skill set Isaiah Hartenstein has on offense is reminiscent of another big man Tom Thibodeau used to coach: Joakim Noah. Let’s explore that comparison and what it means for the Knicks. As we approach the opening of the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 regular season, few pieces seem to...
Pelicans’ Nance Reacts to Zion Williamson’s Play During Scrimmage
The New Orleans veteran was impressed with the young star as he returns from injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Sets Goal Of Playing All 82 Games In 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is nearly here, and the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avoid the disaster that was last season. With a new head coach in Darvin Ham and a younger, more athletic roster, the Lakers are hoping to get back in the postseason and possibly compete for a title if all things break out. However, even with all the new additions, the team’s title hopes start and end with Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season
Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?
FOX Sports
Pelicans' Williamson touts his physical, mental well being
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson said little to temper the expectations of those eagerly anticipating his return to an NBA court. The 2019 first overall draft choice out of Duke — who has missed more games than he's played in his first three pro seasons because of knee and foot injuries — didn't request patience as he re-integrates his unusual combination of size, explosiveness and skill back into New Orleans' lineup for the first time in more than a year.
Pelicans All Access: Practice Notes With An Assist From Antonio Daniels
Antonio Daniels provided an inside look into the evening practices with Zion Williamson after media availability earlier in the afternoon.
Comments / 0