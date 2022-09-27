The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL right now in part due to numerous injuries, but it also goes beyond this. It doesn’t have to be this way. What we have seen from the Buccaneers on offense this year has been jarring. Sure, there has been a ridiculous number of injuries to key players across the offense, but it is still hard to fathom how the unit has become this bad.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO