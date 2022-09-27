Read full article on original website
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
Bucs vs. Chiefs Will Likely Not Be in Miami If Game Moved, per Report
The status for Sunday’s game is up in the air with Hurricane Ian expected to touch down.
Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved
Tampa Bay announced its decision for the site of Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Tom Brady is absolutely right about Buccaneers struggling offense
There may be a lot of injuries on the offense for the Buccaneers, but what we have seen still doesn’t cut it. Even Tom Brady sees this. We’ve been saying it for weeks now. Yes, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot working against them on the offensive end due to rampant injuries, but three touchdowns in three games just isn’t enough.
Pingpong table in the middle of Dolphins' locker room takes competition to next level
MIAMI GARDENS — Raheem Mostert and Jason Sanders are standing at the center of the Dolphins' locker room, about 5 feet apart, appearing intense. Aside from a bit of trash-talking, there’s not much breaking their concentration. The only thing separating them is a pingpong table. The two are laser-focused as the game becomes more frenzied,...
How Buccaneers can fix offense despite rampant injuries
The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL right now in part due to numerous injuries, but it also goes beyond this. It doesn’t have to be this way. What we have seen from the Buccaneers on offense this year has been jarring. Sure, there has been a ridiculous number of injuries to key players across the offense, but it is still hard to fathom how the unit has become this bad.
What to know about the Browns' Week 4 game against Atlanta
The Cleveland Browns will look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend. Here is a look at their next matchup. BASICS ■ Who: Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2) ■ When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian and remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night
Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
