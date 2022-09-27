Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Report finds CYFD repeat maltreatment of kids among worst in nation
- KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022
- Crime: Trial begins for MDC officers charged in inmate death
- Business: “It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
- New Mexico: Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge
The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden and plenty of local vendors and representatives of rescue groups. Pets are welcome at the event, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Animal Humane say their goal is to raise $188,000 this year. For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0