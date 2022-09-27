Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden and plenty of local vendors and representatives of rescue groups. Pets are welcome at the event, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Animal Humane say their goal is to raise $188,000 this year. For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.

