New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road.

The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by farms and a few homes.

The sheriff’s office said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The child was taken to a hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.

