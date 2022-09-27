ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton History Museum rings in Halloween with a month of spooky events

By Delaney Murray
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — As October draws near, the Hampton History Museum is planning a month of events related to some frightening Virginia history.

The events kick off early with the special lecture “The Witching of the Virginia Midwife” on Monday, Oct. 3. The lecture, held by historian D’Anne Graham, covers the history of women’s health and medicine and focuses on the evolution of midwives in Virginia, who were once thought to be witches.

The lecture will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. It is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

Immerse yourself in the Sleepy Hollow Experience this Halloween

Closer to Halloween, visitors can join in the museum’s “Hampton Horror Tours,” which are back after a two year hiatus. Each hour-long tour will feature new stories of the darker history of old Hampton and Coastal Virginia, and as well as a lantern tour of the St. John’s Church graveyard and notable sites along Queen Street and Downtown Hampton.

Tours will take place twice a night, at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., every night from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 30. Adult tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door, and $12 for children under 12. The museum notes that these tours are not recommended for children under 8.

If frights aren’t for you, there is still more to enjoy at the museum during October. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the M.S.G. Acoustic Blues Trio will perform their first in-person concert as part of the museum’s Front Porch Music Series. The trio specializes in old-fashioned party tunes with influence from blues and spiritual music. The show is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

Gallmeyer Farms’ Pumpkin Patch in Richmond runs through Halloween

All proceeds from the October events will benefit the museum and future events and exhibits.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

