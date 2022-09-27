Read full article on original website
Patterson police make armed robbery arrest
Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
Houma Man Arrested with Two Counts of Molestation of a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Lorne Nicholas Richards, 42, of Houma, was arrested for two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile in connection with the inquiry.
Man arrested in Lafourche Parish for rape of 2 minors
RACELAND, La. — Police in Lafourche Parish announced on Thursday that they had arrested and charged a man for raping two minors. On Wednesday, 59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the PoliceD epartment at 985-380-4605. 7:17 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Assistance. 8:18 a.m. East Garner and Onstead streets; Arrest. 8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident. 10:10 a.m....
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week.
Suspect convicted in foiled Lockport business burglary
According to Attorney Kristine Russell, Zolton Adams Jr., 22, faces up to 49.5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections after trying to rob a business in November of 2021.
First responders prepare for the worst: an active shooter
Saturday was the day local police agencies practiced for the worst: an active shooter at an east St. Mary school. On Monday, police completed the exercise with a tabletop session and a mock press conference. The events coincided with a series of unfounded threats — on social media, written on...
Career criminal from Louisiana accused of possessing malnourished pit bulls
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Todd Joseph Caldwell, 47, of Morgan City, was recently arrested in Assumption Parish. Caldwell’s most recent arrest stems from an alleged hit-and-run that took place on Philosopher St. Caldwell was accused of hitting a fire hydrant with a flatbed truck and then leaving before...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
Cops seize enough fentanyl in Covington to kill 2,500 people
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it seized a large amount of illegal narcotics during a drug bust in Covington Tuesday night.
Local agencies make marijuana arrests
Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
UPDATE: Another arrested in St. Landry Parish heroin ‘stash house’ investigation
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO), a year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin "stash house" in St. Landry Parish.
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
