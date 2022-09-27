ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Patterson police make armed robbery arrest

Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
PATTERSON, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Man Arrested with Two Counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Lorne Nicholas Richards, 42, of Houma, was arrested for two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile in connection with the inquiry.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Man arrested in Lafourche Parish for rape of 2 minors

RACELAND, La. — Police in Lafourche Parish announced on Thursday that they had arrested and charged a man for raping two minors. On Wednesday, 59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 26-27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the PoliceD epartment at 985-380-4605. 7:17 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Assistance. 8:18 a.m. East Garner and Onstead streets; Arrest. 8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident. 10:10 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

First responders prepare for the worst: an active shooter

Saturday was the day local police agencies practiced for the worst: an active shooter at an east St. Mary school. On Monday, police completed the exercise with a tabletop session and a mock press conference. The events coincided with a series of unfounded threats — on social media, written on...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Local agencies make marijuana arrests

Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
PIERRE PART, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy