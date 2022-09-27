Read full article on original website
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
US rapper Coolio’s family life: Welcoming 10 children and short marriage to Josefa Salinas
Coolio was best known for his rapping talents and hit songs like Gangsta's Paradise, but away from the limelight he was a dedicated family man. It has been reported that he maintained a strong relationship with his ex-wife after their divorce. He has starred alongside his children on different reality...
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Brit dies of sepsis alone on holiday to celebrate his anniversary after hospital stops wife visiting him on deathbed
A BRIT man has died of sepsis alone on a holiday celebrating his anniversary after the hospital stopped his wife visiting him on his deathbed. Daniel Bowman, 32, and his wife Kelly had been happily celebrating their third year of marriage in Bulgaria when he was struck down with sepsis earlier this month.
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
Meghan Trainor Compares Son to a 'Serial Killer,' Shares Being Blamed For Child's NICU Stay
Meghan Trainor claims the nurses who cared for her and her kid at the time of his admittance to the neonatal intensive care unit intimated that she was to blame for it. In this interview, she also likened her son to a serial killer, considering he did not cry as much when he was born.
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Baby born without the top layer of skin baffled both mother and doctor
Meet a miracle baby boy who was born without skin stunned the internet. His condition was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat". The newborn baby boy name (Kaiden Jake Shattock) was born ten weeks premature at Nottingham City Hospital.
Woman goes into labour just 24 hours after finding out she is pregnant
The majority of people have months and months to prepare for a baby after discovering they're pregnant, but one mum had just 24 hours. Molly Gilbert, 25, had barely processed the fact that she was about to become a mum before her son Beau was born at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Mum issues warning to women after painful pregnancy led to deadly cancer diagnosis
A mum has issued a serious warning to other women after discovering that the agonising pain she suffered during her pregnancy later turned out to be a symptom of cervical cancer. Nicola Cameron, 29, from Scotland was told by medics that the unbearable pain she was suffering - including severe...
Graham Norton speaks out about secret Cork wedding for first time and husband Jono
Graham Norton has spoken out about his secret Cork wedding for the first time. The BBC presenter married his partner Scottish Filmmaker Jonathan (Jono) McLeod in a summer party back in July. The newlyweds kept the details of their nuptials under wraps at the time and Graham has this week...
Mama June Hospitalized Following Severe Headaches as Doctors Struggle to Find Diagnosis
Get well soon! June “Mama June” Shannon has been hospitalized following severe headaches. It is not clear what is wrong with the reality star, 43, as specialists are currently working to figure out next steps. June told TMZ on Wednesday, September 21, that she informed her doctor that...
Trisha Lewis: 'I waited until my 30s to give myself permission to be happy with who I am'
Trisha Lewis admits it took her until her 30s to allow herself to be happy in her body after a long battle with self esteem issues. The chef, author and influencer is the brains behind Trisha’s Transformation - a popular Instagram account which was initially set up to document her weight loss journey but has since developed into a page dedicated to body positivity, delicious recipes, workouts and wellness tips.
Richie Faulkner Toured While Waiting for Second Heart Surgery
Richie Faulkner said he got his doctors’ permission to tour with Judas Priest while he waited to undergo a second open heart procedure and noted the band had canceled only one concert while he dealt with his health issues. The guitarist required emergency surgery last year after collapsing with...
Eamonn Holmes 'praying to God' as he undergoes 'risky' surgery amid health battle
Eamonn Holmes is taking a break from TV to undergo 'risky' surgery amid his battle with chronic pain. The former This Morning presenter went public with his health issue last year which affects the nerves in his back. Eamonn has since availed of physiotherapy to relieve the pain and has...
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
Late Late Show lineup for September 30 led by Jamie Lee Curtis, Graham Norton and Brian O'Driscoll
Jamie Lee Curtis, Graham Norton and Brian O'Driscoll lead this week's star-studded Late Late Show lineup. The 2 Johnnies, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh and pop sensation Ella Henderson will also be stopping by. Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis will be live in studio to talk about her new movie...
RTE's Ray D'Arcy turned down an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars 'It's the fear of failure'
Ray D'Arcy turned down an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars. While he is big fan of dancing, he would be too nervous of failure. Over the years, many RTÉ favourites have signed up to compete for the glitterball trophy including Teresa Mannion, Marty Morrissey, Aengus MacGrianna, Mairead Ronan, Lottie Ryan and Mary Kennedy.
