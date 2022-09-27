Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
KOLO TV Reno
Reigning Miss USA, organization president excited to bring this year’s competition to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday, Oct. 3, the Miss USA organization will have a new member of its royal family. Miss USA 2021, Elle Smith, will pass the crown to the next pageant queen who will take on all the honor and responsibility that comes with the title. And you can witness all the magic yourself at the Grand Sierra Resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh hosts food drive with local food bank
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a food drive with Beyond Van Gogh now through Oct. 5. Guests who purchase a ticket to the art show can bring in another with a donation. You are also encouraged to bring 5-10 non-perishable, non expired items to donate.
KOLO TV Reno
12th Annual Run on Tuna
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
2news.com
Kindercare South Reno Center Welcomes Back Families
At capacity, the center will be able to hold 200 children. The South Reno center is officially open for business as of today, September 27.
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Water Lantern Festival
In the late afternoon through early evening on September 17, 2022, in the afternoon, hundreds of folks gathered at the Sparks Marina to decorate paper lanterns. The sky was finally mostly clear of smoke. The sun glowed its normal gold instead of red. Parking filled up quickly at the marina....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
KOLO TV Reno
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
KOLO TV Reno
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
KOLO TV Reno
Local recording studio celebrating 40th anniversary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imirage Sound Lab in Sparks is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “The longest-running commercial studio in the state of Nevada,” said Tom Gordon, the studio manager and head engineer. The studio has a collection of different instruments on site; most of them with a pretty impressive...
KOLO TV Reno
Cardboard Superheroes at the National Automobile Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s an exhibition in Downtown Reno your family can marvel at. Cardboard Superheroes are on display at the National Automobile Museum. You’ll see some favorite heroes like Groot, Iron Man and more. Phil MacDougal, President of the National Automobile Museum, visited KOLO 8 to talk about how the unique creations came to Reno and the always changing exhibits at the museum.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
