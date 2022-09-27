ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Beyond Van Gogh hosts food drive with local food bank

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a food drive with Beyond Van Gogh now through Oct. 5. Guests who purchase a ticket to the art show can bring in another with a donation. You are also encouraged to bring 5-10 non-perishable, non expired items to donate.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

12th Annual Run on Tuna

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Reno, NV
Food & Drinks
City
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RENO, NV
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Water Lantern Festival

In the late afternoon through early evening on September 17, 2022, in the afternoon, hundreds of folks gathered at the Sparks Marina to decorate paper lanterns. The sky was finally mostly clear of smoke. The sun glowed its normal gold instead of red. Parking filled up quickly at the marina....
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd

Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local recording studio celebrating 40th anniversary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imirage Sound Lab in Sparks is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “The longest-running commercial studio in the state of Nevada,” said Tom Gordon, the studio manager and head engineer. The studio has a collection of different instruments on site; most of them with a pretty impressive...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Cardboard Superheroes at the National Automobile Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s an exhibition in Downtown Reno your family can marvel at. Cardboard Superheroes are on display at the National Automobile Museum. You’ll see some favorite heroes like Groot, Iron Man and more. Phil MacDougal, President of the National Automobile Museum, visited KOLO 8 to talk about how the unique creations came to Reno and the always changing exhibits at the museum.
RENO, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE

