WATCH LIVE: Latest Track of Hurricane Ian

By Tannock Blair, Kassidy Hammond
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian had winds of 155 miles per hour and it was nearing Category 5 strength, which begins at 157 miles per hour and was moving to the northeast at 10 miles per hour.

‘Life-threatening’ catastrophic Hurricane Ian nears devastating Category 5 strength, expected to hit land this afternoon
Read the latest coverage below.

Hurricane Ian expected to hit Florida Wednesday afternoon

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central […]
