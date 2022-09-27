ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Packers WR Romeo Doubs named NFL Rookie of Week 3

GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been voted the NFL Rookie of Week 3 after catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doubs caught his first NFL touchdown off a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron...
GREEN BAY, WI
PFF's review of David Bakhtiari's performance against Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received positive reviews for his performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed only one pressure in 17 pass-blocking snaps. Bakhtiari played on a pitch count for his first game back, rotating drives with Yosh Nijman. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision allowed Bakhtiari to play the entire game without putting too much stress on his knee, especially in the hot temps at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
GREEN BAY, WI

