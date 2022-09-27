Read full article on original website
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Packers.com
Packers WR Romeo Doubs named NFL Rookie of Week 3
GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been voted the NFL Rookie of Week 3 after catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doubs caught his first NFL touchdown off a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Pat O'Donnell
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week's guest is Pat O'Donnell.
Hurricane Ian forces Buccaneers to postpone Ring of Honor induction for Bruce Arians
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are postponing the Ring of Honor induction of former coach Bruce Arians to a later game on the team’s home schedule, although the new date for the ceremony hasn’t been determined. On-going scheduling conflicts created by Hurricane Ian necessitated the postponement. Arians, now a...
David Bakhtiari’s return takes Green Bay Packers offense to a whole new level
Nowhere near 100%, with veteran receiver Sammy Watkins going on IR and rookie Christian Watson also out with a hamstring
PFF's review of David Bakhtiari's performance against Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received positive reviews for his performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed only one pressure in 17 pass-blocking snaps. Bakhtiari played on a pitch count for his first game back, rotating drives with Yosh Nijman. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision allowed Bakhtiari to play the entire game without putting too much stress on his knee, especially in the hot temps at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
