Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Channel 3000
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
Nature.com
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experimental KRAS Inhibitor Shrinks Lung Tumors
After three decades of unsuccessful attempts, researchers have finally cracked the KRAS code, leading to the development of promising new targeted therapies. The KRAS gene makes proteins that regulate cell growth, and KRAS mutations can allow cancer to grow out of control. One experimental KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, targets a specific...
Nature.com
Correlation between COVID-19 severity and previous exposure of patients to Borrelia spp.
Predictors for the risk of severe COVID-19 are crucial for patient care and control of the disease. Other infectious diseases as potential comorbidities in SARS-CoV-2 infection are still poorly understood. Here we identify association between the course of COVID-19 and Lyme disease (borreliosis), caused by Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted to humans by ticks. Exposure to Borrelia was identified by multi-antigenic (19 antigens) serological testing of patients: severe COVID-19 (hospitalized), asymptomatic to mild COVID-19 (home treated or not aware of being infected), and not infected with SARS-CoV-2. Increased levels of Borrelia-specific IgGs strongly correlated with COVID-19 severity and risk of hospitalization. This suggests that a history of tick bites and related infections may contribute to the risks in COVID-19. Though mechanisms of this link is not clear yet, screening for antibodies targeting Borrelia may help accurately assess the odds of hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, supporting efforts for efficient control of COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Myotonic dystrophy: Mouse model shows that GABA receptors are implicated in sleepiness
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
HIV, hepatitis C combination boosts heart attack risk as people age
As people being treated for HIV get older, those who also have untreated hepatitis C face a much higher risk of having a heart attack than if they had HIV alone, new research finds. In a population already at high risk for heart disease, the risk of having a heart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
docwirenews.com
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities
Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
Nature.com
Quantification of ovarian lesion and fallopian tube vasculature using optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy
The heterogeneity in the pathological and clinical manifestations of ovarian cancer is a major hurdle impeding early and accurate diagnosis. A host of imaging modalities, including Doppler ultrasound, MRI, and CT, have been investigated to improve the assessment of ovarian lesions. We hypothesized that pathologic conditions might affect the ovarian vasculature and that these changes might be detectable by optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM). In our previous work, we developed a benchtop OR-PAM and demonstrated it on a limited set of ovarian and fallopian tube specimens. In this study, we collected data from over 50 patients, supporting a more robust statistical analysis. We then developed an efficient custom analysis pipeline for characterizing the vascular features of the samples, including the mean vessel diameter, vascular density, global vascular directionality, local vascular definition, and local vascular tortuosity/branchedness. Phantom studies using carbon fibers showed that our algorithm was accurate within an acceptable error range. Between normal ovaries and normal fallopian tubes, we observed significant differences in five of six extracted vascular features. Further, we showed that distinct subsets of vascular features could distinguish normal ovaries from cystic, fibrous, and malignant ovarian lesions. In addition, a statistically significant difference was found in the mean vascular tortuosity/branchedness values of normal and abnormal tubes. The findings support the proposition that OR-PAM can help distinguish the severity of tubal and ovarian pathologies.
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
News-Medical.net
Duration of infectiousness, predictors of ongoing individual infectiousness, and diagnostic tests for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern/interest (VOC/VOI) kinetics and variations among non-hospitalized acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Background. COVID-19 prevention recommendations have been based on limited data on SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility duration and correlation...
cancernetwork.com
Despite Improving Responses, Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
Results from the phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 study showed that treatment with pembrolizumab and olaparib did not result in a statistically significant improvement in survival despite yielding higher responses compared with novel hormonal agents in patients with previously treated prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not yield an improvement...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
Nature.com
TrkC, a novel prognostic marker, induces and maintains cell survival and metastatic dissemination of Ewing sarcoma by inhibiting EWSR1-FLI1 degradation
Upregulation of EWSR1-FLI1 expression has been associated with invasiveness, induced cell survival, metastatic dissemination, and acquisition of self-renewal traits in Ewing sarcoma (ES). Although existing evidence implies that TrkC expression is linked to the pathogenesis of other cancer types, its role and the mechanism behind its correlation with EWSR1-FLI1 in the pathogenesis of ES remain unclear. In this study, we uncovered a novel physiological role of TrkC as a key regulator of EWSR1-FLI1 involved in the survival and metastatic dissemination of ES. TrkC was observed to be frequently overexpressed in human metastatic ES cells in vitro and in vivo, facilitating enhanced survival, tumorigenicity, and metastasis of ES cells. TrkC-mediated metastasis of ES cells was induced by the inhibition of the proteasomal degradation of EWSR1-FLI1 via the TrkC/EWSR1-FLI1 complex, which subsequently enabled the induction of the target proteins, EGR2 and NKX2.2. Moreover, TrkC significantly inhibited tumor suppressor activity of TGF-Î² through reduction of the mRNA expression of one of its receptors, TGFBR2 via TrkC-induced stabilization of EWSR1-FLI1. Furthermore, loss of TrkC expression inhibited tumor growth and metastasis in experimental mouse models. This study is the first to report the involvement and functional role of TrkC in the pathogenesis of ES, suggesting important implications for understanding the alterations of TrkC in Ewing tumors.
Nature.com
Seroepidemiological study of factors affecting anti-spike IgG antibody titers after a two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in 3744 healthy Japanese volunteers
Several factors related to anti-spike(S) IgG antibody titers after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination have been elucidated, but the magnitude of the effects of each factor has not been fully understood. This cross-sectional study assessed anti-S and anti-nucleocapsid (N) antibody titers on 3744 healthy volunteers (median age, 36 years; IQR, 24"“49 years; females, 59.0%) who received two doses of mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2 vaccine and completed a survey questionnaire. Multiple regression was conducted to identify factors associated with antibody titers. All but one participant tested positive for anti-S antibodies (99.97%). The following factors were independently and significantly associated with high antibody titer:"‰<"‰3 months from vaccination (ratio of means 4.41); mRNA-1273 vaccine (1.90, vs BNT162b2); anti-N antibody positivity (1.62); age (10's: 1.50, 20's: 1.37, 30's: 1.26, 40's: 1.16, 50's: 1.15, vs â‰§60's); female (1.07); immunosuppressive therapy (0.54); current smoking (0.85); and current drinking (0.96). The largest impact on anti-S IgG antibody titers was found in elapsed time after vaccination, followed by vaccine brand, immunosuppressants, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection (anti-N antibody positive), and age. Although the influence of adverse reactions after the vaccine, gender, smoking, and drinking was relatively small, they were independently related factors.
ajmc.com
Real-world EoE Data Show More, Quicker Responses Among Concurrent Eczema, PFS
Overall, 65% of patients went into remission throughout the observation period, with those with concurrent eczema and pollen food syndrome (PFS) having favorable responses. Real-world data indicate that eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is heterogeneous, with various phenotypes and endotypes that affect how patients respond to treatment. A new single-center retrospective study...
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
Comments / 0