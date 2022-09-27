Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, East Harper Road, north of South Old SR 15, Leesburg. Driver: Michael L. Stover, 41, South East Street, South Whitley. Stover was traveling south on East Harper Road when his vehicle left the roadway, traveling along a corn field until hitting a metal fence post. Lutheran EMS said Stover had very low blood sugar and was taken to a local hospital. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
abc57.com
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
inkfreenews.com
Chester Zorn — PENDING
Chester Zorn, 95, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
inkfreenews.com
Commissioners Approve $140K For KEDCo Projects, Including Remote Worker Initiative
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Commissioners have OK’d granting the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. $140,000 for various items, including attracting remote workers to the county. Commissioners approved a request from KEDCo CEO Alan Tio for the monies at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The funds are coming out...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart McDonald’s robbery
Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
inkfreenews.com
Lacey L. Langohr
Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
