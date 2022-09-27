ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, East Harper Road, north of South Old SR 15, Leesburg. Driver: Michael L. Stover, 41, South East Street, South Whitley. Stover was traveling south on East Harper Road when his vehicle left the roadway, traveling along a corn field until hitting a metal fence post. Lutheran EMS said Stover had very low blood sugar and was taken to a local hospital. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, IN
City
Rochester, IN
City
Akron, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Goshen, IN
Warsaw, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Ligonier, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
City
Culver, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chester Zorn — PENDING

Chester Zorn, 95, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident

A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Cr 200s#Regency Estates#Ems T34 Lane
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
963xke.com

Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury

STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marilyn Cole — PENDING

Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WINONA LAKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart McDonald’s robbery

Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lacey L. Langohr

Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
PIERCETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy