Missouri State

FOX2now.com

Oldest McDonald's in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday

The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning. Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening …. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick...
flatlandkc.org

Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri

Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
KOLR10 News

Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
FOX2now.com

American Red Cross volunteers head to Florida amid storms

Hurricane Ian is now downgraded to a tropical storm and continues moving across Florida. American Red Cross volunteers head to Florida amid …. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan...
KICK AM 1530

Get Exclusive Access to A Missouri Haunted Psychiatric Museum

Do you dare take a tour known to take you through one of the most haunted psychiatric hospitals in Missouri?. Located in St. Joesph, Missouri the former psychiatric hospital was turned into a museum that does tours throughout the massive building. The hospital was built in 1872 when there became an overpopulation of other asylum buildings. So, the State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 was built. The building held 275 beds and served the community for 127 years.
kttn.com

Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp

Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
1070 KHMO-AM

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
