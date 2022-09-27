ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Three people, one cat rescued from O’Fallon house fire

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgrWz_0iCNoCiw00

O’FALLON, Mo. – Emergency crews helped rescue a family of three and their cat during a house fire late Monday evening in O’Fallon.

Crews responded to a home on Dorchester Court around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, firefghters battled a large blaze in the garage. O’Fallon police assisted firefighters with removing people from the fire.

Trending: The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds

The three family members are hospitalized with minor injuries. All three and a cat rescued in the fire are all expected to survive.

It’s unclear how exactly the fire started or how much damage it caused to the home. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District, O’Fallon Police Department, St. Charles County Ambulance District and Central County Fire & Rescue were among the agencies to assist with the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
SAUGET, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold

John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'fallon, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, MO
FOX 2

Home near O’Fallon, Ill. engulfed in flames

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire guts a home in St. Clair County Monday morning, not far from O’Fallon, Illinois.  Crews got the call for the fire at a home on Simmons Lane near Bethel Road just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.  Assistant Chief for the Hollywood […]
O'FALLON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Dorchester Court#State#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah Longhibler...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
FOX 2

FOX 2

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy