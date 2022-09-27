Three people, one cat rescued from O’Fallon house fire
O’FALLON, Mo. – Emergency crews helped rescue a family of three and their cat during a house fire late Monday evening in O’Fallon.
Crews responded to a home on Dorchester Court around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, firefghters battled a large blaze in the garage. O'Fallon police assisted firefighters with removing people from the fire.
The three family members are hospitalized with minor injuries. All three and a cat rescued in the fire are all expected to survive.
It's unclear how exactly the fire started or how much damage it caused to the home. The O'Fallon Fire Protection District, O'Fallon Police Department, St. Charles County Ambulance District and Central County Fire & Rescue were among the agencies to assist with the fire.
