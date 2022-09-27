Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta job fair rescheduled
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta job fair has been rescheduled until October due to weather concerns with Hurricane Ian. The City of Valdosta has rescheduled its job fair for Thursday, October 6 from 1-5 pm due to concerns of inclement weather. This event is open to the public, and there will be on-site interviews.
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
Free Wild Adventure admission for evacuees
VALDOSTA – Hurricane Ian evacuees displaced by the storm is being offer free admission to Wild Adventures this weekend. Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday. “Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane...
valdostatoday.com
Frances G. Rogers Graham
Frances G. Rogers Graham, 88, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on May 10, 1934 in Vidalia, GA to the late James R. Grimes and Ruby Kea Grimes. She retired from South Georgia Medical Center where she worked in public relations and was selected as “Employee of the Year” in 1996. She enjoyed reading and crocheting blankets. She loved to spend time with her family, baking and cooking.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Ian and preparing citizens with protection tips. Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Hurricane as it passes the Western tip of Cuba before eventually weakening a little before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to be a large storm, and impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valdostatoday.com
Jeannette Wheelis Culpepper
Jeannette Wheelis Culpepper, 87, of Lake Park, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Presbyterian Home in Quitman, GA. She was born on June 20, 1935 in Ocilla, GA to the late Hollis D. Wheelis and Iwilda Horton Wheelis. Mrs. Culpepper was a sales associate at Westpoint Pepperell. She was married to Harold Culpepper for 28 years prior to his passing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and cooking. She loved going to church and doing crafts. Mrs. Culpepper was a member at Bethel Church of God in Lake Park, GA.
WALB 10
Valdosta city leaders aim to stop violence amongst kids and young adults
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple children have been hurt in shootings and stabbings in Valdosta within the past two weeks. Valdosta leaders say adults have to spend more time with children. Teaching them what’s right and what’s wrong could put an end to some of the tragic violence.
valdostatoday.com
Gregg Harvell
Gregg S. Harvell, 55, of Nashville, GA, passed away at the Langdale Hospice House on Friday, September 23, 2022, after a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Emporia, Virginia in 1967, Gregg was a dedicated husband, father, brother, son, and friend. A 1985 graduate of Glynn Academy, he received a BS degree from Armstrong State University in 1990. Gregg and his brother Kevin were introduced to the game of golf as young boys by their father Randy. Thus began a life-long love of the game, which led to his certification as a golf instructor and a PGA golf professional. He served as the head Golf Professional at several nationally recognized courses, including the Sea Island Golf Club and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Greenville, Alabama. Additionally, he worked as an instructor at The Cloister at Sea Island; throughout his career, he enjoyed teaching all levels of the golf game. Most recently, Gregg worked as a prearrangement counselor at Carson McLane Funeral Home. A quiet, thoughtful individual, Gregg will be missed by those friends and family members who appreciated his straightforward and to-the-point thinking. He enjoyed the outdoors, befitting a man who spent many satisfying hours on the golf course, and appreciated an afternoon spent fishing in a quiet spot. He also enjoyed watching football and spending quality time with family and friends. In his youth, Gregg was baptized at Monumental Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia and was currently a member of the Porch Community Church.
valdostatoday.com
VHS students earn College Board honors
VALDOSTA – Students from Valdosta High School recently earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Seventeen Valdosta High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. College Board’s four recognition programs—National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program—award academic honors to underrepresented students. Eligible students have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams, and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, or Indigenous, and/or attend high school in a rural area or small town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Gladys Elouise Ellenberg
Gladys Elouise Ellenberg, 84, of Quitman died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Brooks County to the late James P. and Ella Mae Hutchinson Ellenberg. Gladys was a retired machine operator at Dowling Bag Company and a member of the Methodist faith. She loved working in her yard and her flowers. Miss Ellenberg enjoyed sewing, spending time at the beach, making people laugh and word search puzzles. She loved her nephews and spending time with them.
valdostatoday.com
Colquitt Co. Homecoming week event changes
MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District has made changes to Homecoming week events due to uncertain weather conditions. Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. This information is up to date as of the posting of this release. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media pages, REMIND messages, and local media outlets. The below link will be updated as decisions are made: https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/news/1750220/homecoming-activities-and-other-events-postponed.
valdostatoday.com
Barnes hosts community health, wellness fair
VALDOSTA – Barnes Healthcare Services will host the 2nd Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair free to the public. Barnes Healthcare Services will have their 2nd Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair, this Wednesday, September 28th from 11AM-2PM. Local businesses and medical providers will be set up to provide educational presentations as well as display their items and services. LifeSouth blood bank will be parked outside. Stop by and see them this Wednesday to find out more about your health state and what our community has to offer you!”
valdostatoday.com
Ian hurricane update from Lowndes Emergency Management
LOWNDES CO. – The latest update shows Hurricane Ian continuing to shift east with Lowndes County’s risk dramatically reduced. Lowndes County, Georgia: The latest update from the National Weather Service Tallahassee continues to show Hurricane Ian has continued to shift east over the last 24 hours. Lowndes County’s risk has dramatically reduced and there is no longer a risk of Tropical Storm conditions expected for Lowndes County. Forecasters do not anticipate tropical storm force winds; however, we most likely will experience 20-25 mph sustained winds with occasional gusts of 30-35 mph from now through Friday night.
valdostatoday.com
VCS Pre-K gets a lesson in food service
VALDOSTA – VCS Pre-K students learn about food service careers from the Sallas Mahone Elementary School Nutrition Program. The VCS Pre-K Department would like to thank Mrs. Sandra Crawford and the rest of our SME School Nutrition Program for teaching our students about your career in food service! Our PreK students are currently learning about community helpers and we are thrilled to spotlight great professionals/careers within Valdosta City Schools.
valdostatoday.com
Carroll Scott Register
Carroll Scott Register, 61, of Hahira, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence September 18, 2022. Scott grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School. He was a proud Viking and supporter of the Valwood Valiant’s. He loved all sports, but especially loved following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a devoted youth baseball coach for many years here in Lowndes County.
douglasnow.com
City prepares for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Comments / 0