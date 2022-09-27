Read full article on original website
Related
FOX2now.com
October declared Bully Prevention Month
A special proclamation from the city of Wentzville. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard Emery takes stand in murder...
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: Veterans Honor Park
A beautiful look at the Veterans Honor Park in Chesterfield, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard Emery takes stand in murder...
FOX2now.com
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis. Legal Lens: Understanding when Amber Alerts are sent. Find help and funding at the University of Missouri …. What Are You Doing About It? Public Transit, Vegan …. Pick your own pumpkins at Eckert’s Farms. Richard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
Teens learn about Black history, leadership, and community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s one thing to read about U.S. history. It’s another to experience it. A group of teens from the St. Louis area recently returned from a trip to Mississippi. Among their stops: a courtroom in Sumner, Mississippi, the site of the landmark murder trial of Emmitt Till.
Dierbergs markets announce meat recall
A meat recall has been announced at Dierbergs markets.
KMOV
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - More than 2,000 people came together Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Lake Park for the 15th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. The walk is one to remember those who died by suicide and offer support to friends and family who lost a loved one. Mary Butler and James Dickerson’s 14-year-old daughter, Spirit Butler, died by suicide earlier this year.
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX2now.com
University City requests federal aid after July floods
University City is seeking $7 million from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. University City requests federal aid after July floods. McAllen, Texas high schoolers honor tradition with …. Call Me Cat airs Thursday nights on FOX 2. Smoke clears at industrial park fire nearly 14 hours …. What Are...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
FOX2now.com
Police: St. Louis festival failed to pay them, lost personal information
More than a dozen police officers are asking a major festival’s organizers about their pay. They also want to know what happened to their sensitive personal information.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own
It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
Comments / 1