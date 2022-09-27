ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
The Associated Press

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise” and was played constantly on MTV. The Grammy, and the height of his popularity, came in 1996, amid a fierce feud between the hip-hop communities of the two coasts, which would take the lives of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. soon after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up

Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hit the Lights Guitarist Kyle Maite Has Died, Band Issues Statement

Hit the Lights are mourning the death of their guitarist Kyle Maite, who died last Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the age of 37. The band revealed the news via their social media, expressing their sorrow and loss in the posting while also sharing a pair of GoFundMe pages that had been started to help raise funds for Maite's wife and children.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

