survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
ajmc.com
Kidney Transplant Recipients Able to Find Stable Work Post Surgery
A recent report found that 56% of patients from The Netherlands who underwent a kidney transplant were able to work and functioned well while working. The proportion of people who underwent a kidney transplant in The Netherlands were able to work, and well, according to a new report published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology estimated.
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Channel 3000
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Nature.com
Associated factors and effects of comorbid atrial fibrillation in hypertensive patients due to primary aldosteronism
The incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and risk of cardiovascular events are reportedly higher in patients with primary aldosteronism (PA) than essential hypertension. However, associated factors of comorbid AF and cardiovascular events in PA patients after PA treatment remain unclear. This nationwide registration study included PA patients â‰¥20 years old. Incident cardiovascular events were observed with a mean follow-up of approximately 3 years. A total of 3654 patients with PA were included at the time of analysis. Prevalence of AF was 2.4%. PA patients with AF were older, more frequently male and had longer duration of hypertension than those without AF. No significant difference in basal plasma and adrenal venous aldosterone concentration, renin activity, potassium concentration, confirmatory tests of PA, laterality or surgery rate were seen between groups. Logistic regression analysis showed age, male sex, cardiothoracic ratio, past history of coronary artery disease and heart failure were independent factors associated with AF. PA patients with AF showed a higher frequency of cardiovascular events than those without AF (P"‰<"‰0.001). Multivariate Cox analyses demonstrated AF in addition to older age, duration of hypertension, body mass index and chronic kidney disease as independent prognostic factors for cardiovascular events after PA treatment. Incidence of cardiovascular events were significantly lower in PA patients with AF than AF patients from the Fushimi registry during follow-up after adjusting age, sex and systolic blood pressure. Early diagnosis of PA may prevent AF and other cardiovascular events in PA patients by shortening the duration of hypertension and appropriate PA treatment.
Next Avenue
Turning Surviving Into Thriving: One Chronic Kidney Disease Patient's Story
Raymond Scott and his family want to spread awareness of the disease and its often undetected impact. The National Kidney Foundation defines kidney disease as "the underrecognized public health crisis." According to recent research, kidney disease impacts an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population). Yet, an astounding 90% of those with kidney disease are unaware they have it. This lack of knowledge can lead to life-altering consequences.
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
drugtopics.com
Efficacy and Safety of Ranibizumab and Lucentis for Wet AMD Compared
The authors noted that the proportion of patients losing fewer than 15 letters from the baseline BCVA score in the study eye was comparable between the two groups. Indian researchers compared a biosimilar of ranibizumab (Lupin) with Lucentis (Genentech) and reported the therapeutic equivalence, safety, and favorable immunogenicity profile of the biosimilar formulation in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
beckersspine.com
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
Galecto's Myelofibrosis Candidate Reduces Bone Marrow Fibrosis
Galecto Inc GLTO announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis. Fibrosis is a key disease mechanism of myelofibrosis that destroys bone marrow function. Four out of five evaluable patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced...
docwirenews.com
Plasma KIM-1 Levels and Risk of CKD Progression
Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1) is virtually undetectable in healthy kidneys. KIM-1, also known as hepatitis A virus receptor (HANCR-1; also known as TIM-1) is a type 1 transmembrane glycoprotein that is strongly upregulated by ischemic and toxic kidney injuries. In acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), KIM-1 expression is upregulated in proximal tubules. There are few data available on the association between KIM-1 and risks of adverse clinical outcomes across a variety of kidney diseases.
News-Medical.net
Early pregnancy glycemia predicts postpartum diabetes
Research has long established the occurrence of diabetes mellitus (DM) in pregnancy, whether new-onset in the form of gestational DM (GDM) or pre-existing, as a risk factor for future DM diagnosis. The prevalence of DM within the first five months of the postpartum period is estimated to be up to...
Nature.com
Potential progression biomarkers of diabetic kidney disease determined using comprehensive machine learning analysis of non-targeted metabolomics
Diabetic kidney disease is the main cause of end-stage renal disease worldwide. The prediction of the clinical course of patients with diabetic kidney disease remains difficult, despite the identification of potential biomarkers; therefore, novel biomarkers are needed to predict the progression of the disease. We conducted non-targeted metabolomics using plasma and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease whose estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 30 and 60Â mL/min/1.73Â m2. We analyzed how the estimated glomerular filtration rate changed over time (up to 30Â months) to detect rapid decliners of kidney function. Conventional logistic analysis suggested that only one metabolite, urinary 1-methylpyridin-1-ium (NMP), was a promising biomarker. We then applied a deep learning method to identify potential biomarkers and physiological parameters to predict the progression of diabetic kidney disease in an explainable manner. We narrowed down 3388 variables to 50 using the deep learning method and conducted two regression models, piecewise linear and handcrafted linear regression, both of which examined the utility of biomarker combinations. Our analysis, based on the deep learning method, identified systolic blood pressure and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, six identified metabolites, and three unidentified metabolites including urinary NMP, as potential biomarkers. This research suggests that the machine learning method can detect potential biomarkers that could otherwise escape identification using the conventional statistical method.
