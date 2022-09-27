The incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and risk of cardiovascular events are reportedly higher in patients with primary aldosteronism (PA) than essential hypertension. However, associated factors of comorbid AF and cardiovascular events in PA patients after PA treatment remain unclear. This nationwide registration study included PA patients â‰¥20 years old. Incident cardiovascular events were observed with a mean follow-up of approximately 3 years. A total of 3654 patients with PA were included at the time of analysis. Prevalence of AF was 2.4%. PA patients with AF were older, more frequently male and had longer duration of hypertension than those without AF. No significant difference in basal plasma and adrenal venous aldosterone concentration, renin activity, potassium concentration, confirmatory tests of PA, laterality or surgery rate were seen between groups. Logistic regression analysis showed age, male sex, cardiothoracic ratio, past history of coronary artery disease and heart failure were independent factors associated with AF. PA patients with AF showed a higher frequency of cardiovascular events than those without AF (P"‰<"‰0.001). Multivariate Cox analyses demonstrated AF in addition to older age, duration of hypertension, body mass index and chronic kidney disease as independent prognostic factors for cardiovascular events after PA treatment. Incidence of cardiovascular events were significantly lower in PA patients with AF than AF patients from the Fushimi registry during follow-up after adjusting age, sex and systolic blood pressure. Early diagnosis of PA may prevent AF and other cardiovascular events in PA patients by shortening the duration of hypertension and appropriate PA treatment.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO