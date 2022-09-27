Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
docwirenews.com
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
MedPage Today
Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes Particularly Bad for Girls
Girls may face a higher rate of type 1 diabetes-related complications and poor outcomes versus boys, according to a systematic review. Across 86 observational studies focused on sex differences in pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes, all studies that compared HbA1c at the time of diagnosis found female patients had higher HbA1c levels than males, reported Silvia de Vries, MSc, an MD/PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Channel 3000
Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
cancernetwork.com
Despite Improving Responses, Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
Results from the phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 study showed that treatment with pembrolizumab and olaparib did not result in a statistically significant improvement in survival despite yielding higher responses compared with novel hormonal agents in patients with previously treated prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not yield an improvement...
Channel 3000
Major Depression Up 60 Percent in Older Adults 2010 to 2019
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University...
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Myotonic dystrophy: Mouse model shows that GABA receptors are implicated in sleepiness
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
HIV, hepatitis C combination boosts heart attack risk as people age
As people being treated for HIV get older, those who also have untreated hepatitis C face a much higher risk of having a heart attack than if they had HIV alone, new research finds. In a population already at high risk for heart disease, the risk of having a heart...
Channel 3000
Frozen Embryo Transfer Tied to Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Frozen embryo transfer (ET) is associated with a substantially higher risk for hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Hypertension. Sindre H. Petersen, M.D., from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, and colleagues...
Channel 3000
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria; Plus, later bedtimes raise odds for diabetes, and more health news
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria. The fight against malaria could hinge on genetically engineered mosquitoes that have something called “gene drive.”. Researchers from the Transmission: Zero team at Imperial College London report that they have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth in their gut of the...
FDA approves new ALS drug funded in part by Ice Bucket Challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), eight years after people dumped ice water on each other’s heads to raise money that helped fund the drug’s testing. The ALS Association announced the...
Channel 3000
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles
People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. “Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
reviewofoptometry.com
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
Channel 3000
Pregnancy Anxiety May Predict Shorter Gestational Length
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy anxiety in the third trimester may predict shorter gestational length, according to a study published online in Health Psychology. Christine Dunkel Schetter, Ph.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined covariance among four anxiety or distress measures...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals said the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for adults...
Nature.com
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
docwirenews.com
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities
Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
