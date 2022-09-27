ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Utah Jazz Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

The Utah Jazz released the team’s 2022-23 training camp roster, which currently stands at 20 players. The roster is as follows:. The Jazz preseason tips off Oct. 2 in Edmonton, Alberta against the Toronto Raptors, continuing the road trip against Portland on Oct. 4. The team wraps up the preseason with two home games, taking on San Antonio on Oct. 11 and Dallas on Oct. 14. at Vivint Arena.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oregonian

Jerami Grant building on-court connection with Jusuf Nurkic, other Trail Blazers teammates

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s penchant for finding open teammates for assists could be enhanced this season with the presence of forward Jerami Grant. Nurkic, entering his seventh season with the Blazers, has never played with a forward as versatile and as athletic as the 6-foot-8 Grant, whom the Blazers acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit.
PORTLAND, OR
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
