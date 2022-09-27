ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

recordpatriot.com

Manistee's Third Coast Boutique to host opening on Oct. 1

MANISTEE — A veteran-owned business, opening this weekend in Manistee, is providing an outlet for local servicemembers to showcase their work. A grand opening for Third Coast Boutique, owned by veteran William Travis, is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The shop shares...
MANISTEE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI

People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

SEARCH Method Program strives to help people live their best lives

In today's often difficult and challenging world, ask yourself are you happy, satisfied, content, successful and comfortable in all aspects of your daily existence?. Is your attitude full of bright thoughts and energy filled motivation?. The answers to these questions is what the SEARCH Method Program is designed to discover.
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Fluresh dispensary set for Oct. 1 grand opening in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS – Grand Rapids-based marijuana dispensary company Fluresh will continue its expansion of recreational cannabis retail offerings with the announcement of a new store location in Big Rapids. The store, located at 520 South Third Ave. in the former Mothers Nurture building, opened recently and will hold a...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie County: Central State Bank gets new vault door

The Central State Bank has just made an improvement of which it may be proud. A modern type vault door of imposing appearance has taken the place of the old door. Although the old door had served its purpose well, and was as heavy as is usually found in banks of this size, the officers decided that for the best interests of its growing business and absolute protection for its customers, a modern type door should be installed. The massive door weighs four and a half tons or about nine times as much as the one taken out. It has a total of four inches of solid steel plates where the old one had only one. The outer door is locked at closing time with a clockwork arrangement that releases the twenty 2 inch bolts at its set time in the morning. The inner door is locked with a combination and is held in place by sixteen 1.5 inch bolts. This new door is considered practically burglar proof because of the time required to cut through a door of this type would take more time than a burglar has to do the job. The vault itself is heavily constructed of cement and reinforced with a double thickness of steel bars. The officers extend a most cordial invitation to patrons and friends to come in and inspect their new addition to their already strong equipment.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer to be recognized

LAKE COUNTY — Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer, who died in 2016, not only served Lake County and the Baldwin community, but also in Brooklyn, Columbia Township, Jackson County, where he served as chief of police. He is now being honored. The movement to memorialize Dermyer on the...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
annarborfamily.com

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Reserve Deputy Joe Smith Passes Away

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith. Deputy Smith had been in the hospital after being badly injured in an accident in August. He worked in Lake County for five years, serving as both a sergeant in the sheriff’s office reserve division,...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest

From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
SHELBY, MI

