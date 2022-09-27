Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Manistee's Third Coast Boutique to host opening on Oct. 1
MANISTEE — A veteran-owned business, opening this weekend in Manistee, is providing an outlet for local servicemembers to showcase their work. A grand opening for Third Coast Boutique, owned by veteran William Travis, is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The shop shares...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI
People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
recordpatriot.com
SEARCH Method Program strives to help people live their best lives
In today's often difficult and challenging world, ask yourself are you happy, satisfied, content, successful and comfortable in all aspects of your daily existence?. Is your attitude full of bright thoughts and energy filled motivation?. The answers to these questions is what the SEARCH Method Program is designed to discover.
recordpatriot.com
Fluresh dispensary set for Oct. 1 grand opening in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS – Grand Rapids-based marijuana dispensary company Fluresh will continue its expansion of recreational cannabis retail offerings with the announcement of a new store location in Big Rapids. The store, located at 520 South Third Ave. in the former Mothers Nurture building, opened recently and will hold a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Looking back in Benzie County: Central State Bank gets new vault door
The Central State Bank has just made an improvement of which it may be proud. A modern type vault door of imposing appearance has taken the place of the old door. Although the old door had served its purpose well, and was as heavy as is usually found in banks of this size, the officers decided that for the best interests of its growing business and absolute protection for its customers, a modern type door should be installed. The massive door weighs four and a half tons or about nine times as much as the one taken out. It has a total of four inches of solid steel plates where the old one had only one. The outer door is locked at closing time with a clockwork arrangement that releases the twenty 2 inch bolts at its set time in the morning. The inner door is locked with a combination and is held in place by sixteen 1.5 inch bolts. This new door is considered practically burglar proof because of the time required to cut through a door of this type would take more time than a burglar has to do the job. The vault itself is heavily constructed of cement and reinforced with a double thickness of steel bars. The officers extend a most cordial invitation to patrons and friends to come in and inspect their new addition to their already strong equipment.
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Detroit News
Mammoth Michigan EV battery plant brings hopes, challenges to Big Rapids
Big Rapids ― Matt Compton interrupted his reading of “Fire & Blood,” an epic fantasy by George R.R. Martin, to discuss what may become an epic reality for a city that lost a quarter of its population in the past decade ― the construction of a mammoth battery parts plant.
RELATED PEOPLE
recordpatriot.com
Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer to be recognized
LAKE COUNTY — Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer, who died in 2016, not only served Lake County and the Baldwin community, but also in Brooklyn, Columbia Township, Jackson County, where he served as chief of police. He is now being honored. The movement to memorialize Dermyer on the...
9&10 News
Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County
Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
Lake County Reserve Deputy Joe Smith Passes Away
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith. Deputy Smith had been in the hospital after being badly injured in an accident in August. He worked in Lake County for five years, serving as both a sergeant in the sheriff’s office reserve division,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest
From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Comments / 0