The Central State Bank has just made an improvement of which it may be proud. A modern type vault door of imposing appearance has taken the place of the old door. Although the old door had served its purpose well, and was as heavy as is usually found in banks of this size, the officers decided that for the best interests of its growing business and absolute protection for its customers, a modern type door should be installed. The massive door weighs four and a half tons or about nine times as much as the one taken out. It has a total of four inches of solid steel plates where the old one had only one. The outer door is locked at closing time with a clockwork arrangement that releases the twenty 2 inch bolts at its set time in the morning. The inner door is locked with a combination and is held in place by sixteen 1.5 inch bolts. This new door is considered practically burglar proof because of the time required to cut through a door of this type would take more time than a burglar has to do the job. The vault itself is heavily constructed of cement and reinforced with a double thickness of steel bars. The officers extend a most cordial invitation to patrons and friends to come in and inspect their new addition to their already strong equipment.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO