survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
ajmc.com
Kidney Transplant Recipients Able to Find Stable Work Post Surgery
A recent report found that 56% of patients from The Netherlands who underwent a kidney transplant were able to work and functioned well while working. The proportion of people who underwent a kidney transplant in The Netherlands were able to work, and well, according to a new report published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology estimated.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Channel 3000
Pregnancy Anxiety May Predict Shorter Gestational Length
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy anxiety in the third trimester may predict shorter gestational length, according to a study published online in Health Psychology. Christine Dunkel Schetter, Ph.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined covariance among four anxiety or distress measures...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Channel 3000
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria; Plus, later bedtimes raise odds for diabetes, and more health news
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria. The fight against malaria could hinge on genetically engineered mosquitoes that have something called “gene drive.”. Researchers from the Transmission: Zero team at Imperial College London report that they have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth in their gut of the...
Channel 3000
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
Channel 3000
Radiographers Read Mammograms for UK Double Reading Program
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Trained radiographers perform as well as radiologists when participating in the double reading of screening mammograms, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Radiology. Yan Chen, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Channel 3000
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles
People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. “Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
Channel 3000
Frozen Embryo Transfer Tied to Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Frozen embryo transfer (ET) is associated with a substantially higher risk for hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Hypertension. Sindre H. Petersen, M.D., from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, and colleagues...
FDA approves new ALS drug funded in part by Ice Bucket Challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), eight years after people dumped ice water on each other’s heads to raise money that helped fund the drug’s testing. The ALS Association announced the...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
docwirenews.com
Neighborhood Disadvantage and CKD Progression in Children
The risk for disease progression among children with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is high, a risk that is modified by specific demographic and socioeconomic factors. Evidence suggests that the racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in outcomes seen in adults with CKD extend to the pediatric CKD population. Black children with CKD are more likely to experience faster disease progression and earlier initiation of kidney replacement therapy (KRT). They are also more likely to initiate dialysis rather than undergo kidney transplantation.
beckersspine.com
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
docwirenews.com
Plasma KIM-1 Levels and Risk of CKD Progression
Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1) is virtually undetectable in healthy kidneys. KIM-1, also known as hepatitis A virus receptor (HANCR-1; also known as TIM-1) is a type 1 transmembrane glycoprotein that is strongly upregulated by ischemic and toxic kidney injuries. In acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), KIM-1 expression is upregulated in proximal tubules. There are few data available on the association between KIM-1 and risks of adverse clinical outcomes across a variety of kidney diseases.
Next Avenue
Turning Surviving Into Thriving: One Chronic Kidney Disease Patient's Story
Raymond Scott and his family want to spread awareness of the disease and its often undetected impact. The National Kidney Foundation defines kidney disease as "the underrecognized public health crisis." According to recent research, kidney disease impacts an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population). Yet, an astounding 90% of those with kidney disease are unaware they have it. This lack of knowledge can lead to life-altering consequences.
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
