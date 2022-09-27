ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Keir Starmer gets the ball over the line without breaking sweat | John Crace

By John Crace
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CKzY_0iCNnGI300
Keir Starmer Photograph: James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock

In recent years, the leader’s speech at the Labour party conference has always taken place on the last day. To let the event build to a climax, to keep the exhibitors and organisers happy and to stop everybody buggering off home a day early.

Keir Starmer decided to do things differently this year in Liverpool. He chose to go for broke on a Tuesday. To keep conference short and sweet. It’s been one of those rare occasions when everyone has been sweetness and light, going out of their way not to fall out with each other in public and Keir didn’t want to push his luck. Quit while you’re ahead. Wednesday can look after itself.

That was the theory. In hindsight, Starmer could easily have held off another day as the Labour party is in its comfort zone. Seventeen percentage points ahead in the latest polls and unashamedly in control of the centre ground. Most MPs and Labour delegates can scarcely believe they are a government in waiting. There’s an uneasy mix of confidence and anxiety in the hall. Don’t count your chickens and all that.

But it’s hard not to when the Tories are falling over themselves to look like death cult muppets. As though a student theatre of the absurd has taken over Downing Street. Kamikwasi Kwarteng has done untold damage in a week and still appears to be under the delusion that the only thing he has got wrong is not to be even more mad. Give him a few more days … Meanwhile Librium Liz is holed up in No 10, refusing to come out. Probably because she’s terrified her own staff will refuse to let her back in. At a time when the country is falling apart, the prime minister has literally nothing to say. Not even “sorry”.

So all Starmer really needed to do in his speech was to turn up, not fall over and not sound like a complete halfwit. And he cleared that bar with ease. In fact this was one of his best ever speeches. He sounded plausible. His policies were connected. A man who actually had both feet in the real world. More or less. He is a politician, after all.

OK, so this wasn’t the greatest of oratory. Starmer isn’t a tele-evangelist whose every word would be held in rapture. Then that was never part of the deal. You can’t be taught charm and charisma. Nor can you learn to be quick on your feet. And the jokes were terrible. Luckily there were only two of them, but he fluffed the punchline to both. The Arsenal gag was telegraphed from last week. Someone should let him know, he doesn’t have to be funny. That it’s fine just to be serious. A joke in Starmer’s hands is a thing of pity. It’s as if he’s learned how it’s meant to work but is unable to supply the words. Or the timing.

Related: How did Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour conference go? Our panel’s verdict

But it was undeniably effective – somehow both emotionally and intellectually reassuring. And the conference hall loved it. Last year Starmer had to put up with repeated interruptions and heckles. This time he got 13 standing ovations. Not even Kim Jong-un can be guaranteed that. Starmer even brought the crowd to their feet when he talked of ridding the party of antisemitism. Only a small pocket of 20 or so delegates remained seated, refusing to clap. You can’t please everyone.

Starmer had come to the stage to a stadium rock soundtrack after a brief introduction from Satvir Kaur, the new leader of Southampton city council. Definitely one to watch. She was sharp, witty and in total command of the hall. Keir milked the applause and then got down to business. First stop was his happy place. The professional mourner. Sad face. Could we have another brief pause to remember the Queen and how the country had been united in grief? We could. There was nothing wrong with being patriotic with this iteration of Labour. The Palestinian flag was no longer the only one allowed in the conference hall.

Then we got Keir channelling his working class roots. Did we know that he was the son of a tool-worker? We did. As he’s told us countless times before. But then Starmer was trying to reach out beyond his core vote. People who might never have heard him before. Next we got Keir’s inner Deepak Chopra. He wanted us all to go on an inner realisation journey. To not just survive, but to become our best selves. It’s probably more fun than he made it sound.

On we went. Next up was the inner Tony Blair. Something he returned to several times, culminating in relabelling Labour as “the political wing of the British people”. These days Tony is seen as an aspirational goal rather than a hate figure. Then we went on to the Tories’ record of failure. Or as Kamikwasi would call it, “a 12-year vicious cycle of stagnation”. The biggest cheer was when Starmer announced a new publicly owned Great British Energy company.

It was all … fine. Starmer is never going to make a fortune on the after-dinner circuit. Actually, scrub that. Theresa May is raking it in. So there’s definitely hope for Keir. At least he can finish a conference speech without losing his voice, being given his P45 and the scenery collapsing around him. But this was more than good enough. All he had to do was get the ball over the line and he managed that in some style. Gary Neville would have approved.

Back in London, the Tories could only imagine the shambles their own conference would be next week. Librium Liz proudly announced its new logo. “Getting Britain Moving”. On the day mortgage lenders were shutting up shop. Still, maybe she was thinking ahead to the repossessions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
SOCIETY
BBC

55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Southampton City Council#Uk#The Labour Party#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
BBC

Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer

Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
POLITICS
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget

Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy