MAYPORT, Fla. – The U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all ships and aircraft Monday to make preparation for Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in Florida later in the week. According to a new release, ships at Naval Station Mayport will begin departures on Tuesday or complete heavy weather mooring if required to stay in port. Aircraft will initiate evacuations from area airfields or be secured in hangers that can sustain intense hurricane winds.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO