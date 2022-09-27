Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Ports Authority opens its doors to Nissan to better serve US markets
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nissan North America has chosen Georgia as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Nissan will join two dozen other major automakers at Colonel’s Island in the port of Brunswick. Nissan says Brunswick’s...
Georgia Ports Authority approves $60M terminal expansion in Brunswick
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority approved $60 million for upgrades to its Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, the country’s second busiest port for total roll-on, roll-off cargo. A GPA spokeswoman told The Center Square that the authority is pulling the funding for the infrastructure...
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
brunswickga.org
Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures
Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firefighternation.com
Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion
Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
allongeorgia.com
CoastFest 2022 in Brunswick Postponed Due to Potential Impacts from Ian
CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Brunswick, has been postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced today. “We were hoping the storm’s path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year,...
First Coast News
Ian becomes a Category 4 storm prior to landfall but track shifts east of Jacksonville
Ian continues to strengthen as it nears landfall this morning in South West Florida. Plus a look at the extended outlook on the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport prepares ships, aircrafts for Hurricane Ian
MAYPORT, Fla. – The U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all ships and aircraft Monday to make preparation for Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in Florida later in the week. According to a new release, ships at Naval Station Mayport will begin departures on Tuesday or complete heavy weather mooring if required to stay in port. Aircraft will initiate evacuations from area airfields or be secured in hangers that can sustain intense hurricane winds.
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Nassau County
As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Powerful & large Ian moving away from Cuba & over the SE Gulf
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fernandinaobserver.com
Evacuation Order Zones A and D
The Following is an Evacuation Order for Zones A and D – Hurricane Ian. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nassau County has issued an Evacuation Order for Evacuation Zones A and D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
First Coast News
Will Hurricane Ian hit Jacksonville? Latest forecast, models | September 28 11pm
Where is Hurricane Ian now? See the latest cone and spaghetti models and the predictions for the tides and flooding, county by county.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Unfolding as forecast, big impacts for Jacksonville | September 28 6pm
Hurricane Ian will continue to weaken as it approaches Jacksonville. The storm is slowly moving across the state after making landfall midday Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
Comments / 0