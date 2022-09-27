ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Comments / 0

Related
brunswickga.org

Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures

Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, GA
Business
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Brunswick, GA
Government
Brunswick, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
firefighternation.com

Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion

Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
BRUNSWICK, GA
allongeorgia.com

CoastFest 2022 in Brunswick Postponed Due to Potential Impacts from Ian

CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Brunswick, has been postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced today. “We were hoping the storm’s path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Brunswick#Ne Brunswick Town#Infrastructure#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nissan North America#Gpa#Infiniti
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Naval Station Mayport prepares ships, aircrafts for Hurricane Ian

MAYPORT, Fla. – The U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all ships and aircraft Monday to make preparation for Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in Florida later in the week. According to a new release, ships at Naval Station Mayport will begin departures on Tuesday or complete heavy weather mooring if required to stay in port. Aircraft will initiate evacuations from area airfields or be secured in hangers that can sustain intense hurricane winds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Nassau County

As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
fernandinaobserver.com

Evacuation Order Zones A and D

The Following is an Evacuation Order for Zones A and D – Hurricane Ian. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nassau County has issued an Evacuation Order for Evacuation Zones A and D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy