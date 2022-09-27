ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 21

Hammerdown
1d ago

Trainees running doubles ? Are you crazy ? Anything to not pay seasoned drivers .

Reply(6)
17
I WILL SAY IT!!
1d ago

A bribe to bypass laws, sounds like it was a gratuitous arrangement. Much like Schindler pulled off with the German Government in the 40’s

Reply
5
EXACTLY
1d ago

Money buys corrupt officials does not take a rocket 🚀 scientist to figure out

Reply
12
Related
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ups#Cdl#The Federal Register
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Important Changes at Walmart Announced

Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MotorBiscuit

Pregnant Women Drove 3 Hours to Avoid $1,000 Penalty After Avis Got the Drop-off Location Wrong

Driving a rental car can often be stressful, particularly driving late at night. Now imagine you found yourself having to drive for three hours in the middle of the night to return your rental car to an unexpected location before an 8 am deadline that would leave you facing a fine of $1,000. Now add being pregnant, and you have the situation a Tennessee woman recently found herself facing thanks to Avis.
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

FMCSA considering 5-year ‘special’ waiver for propane haulers

Extending the limits on truck driver hours-of-service restrictions will help propane haulers respond to spikes in consumer demand, according to an exemption request to be considered by federal regulators. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is giving the public 30 days to comment on the request, submitted by the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

How Much It Costs to Insure a Teen Driver in 25 Cities

If Batman ever let Robin drive the Batmobile, it’s only because billionaire Bruce Wayne could afford to insure the teen driver. Face it, teenagers are expensive. They eat a lot, they need a lot of clothes, they’re involved in lots of activities. According to the USDA, families in a higher income range (above $107,400 a year) spend about $23,380 a year on a 17-year-old.
ACCIDENTS
freightwaves.com

What customers are saying

“SONAR helps employee morale; they have the real vision of the freight market they can rely on.”. “SONAR data empowers our organization to create solutions and educate our customer base.”. VP of Carrier Operations. “The initial results were better than expected, generating a 10% savings in transportation spend. Overall exposure...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Big 3 carriers suspend service amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

The country’s largest carriers have suspended service in some Florida ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian. The trio of UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have identified on their respective websites a list of area codes where service will be suspended temporarily. As of noon Thursday, UPS’ service...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

In June, a group of FedEx (FDX) pilots picketed in front of the package delivery giant's Air Operations Center in Memphis, Tenn., to protest the lack of a contract. The pilots were voicing their dissatisfaction with the pace of negotiations on a deal to improve pay, retirement benefits and quality-of-life issues.
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Maximize Trucking Rates with High-Frequency Freight Data

Move truckloads at competitive rates to out-earn your competitors. Difficulty in reducing costs associated with turnover. Trouble identifying cost and margin pressures within operations. Inability to identify profitable new revenue opportunities. SONAR Data Intelligence for Carriers. Carriers use FreightWaves SONAR to make data-driven decisions to evaluate load offers. With SONAR...
INDUSTRY
ESPN Sioux Falls

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: At long last, Postal Service aes Reseller program

Too often, taxpayers have had to put up with costly government programs that only expand over time. America’s mail carrier has more than its fair share of red ink, and the agency’s mission creep and inefficient operations certainly haven’t helped. Due to dubious discounts supposedly passed along...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy