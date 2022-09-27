Read full article on original website
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts doesn’t commit to putting Craig Kimbrel on postseason roster
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.
Did Dodgers just reverse course on Tony Gonsolin with injury update?
On Sunday, when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Tony Gonsolin’s progress in the right-hander’s return from a forearm strain, he said it was encouraging. However, Roberts then added Gonsolin would only be able to be stretched out to four innings if all went as planned.
Jo Adell in left field for Angels on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Adell will man left field after Mickey Moniak was given the night off at home against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Adell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Back Down From World Series Claims
Dave Roberts challenged his team and guaranteed a World Series championship
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Dodgers Break Franchise Wins Record For Single Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise wins record for a single season, surpassing the 106 victories the 2019 and 2021 teams amassed. The 2022 Dodgers have 107 wins and seven games remaining to add onto their final total. They are the first team in MLB history with at least...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Trying To Break ‘Bad Habits’
Although Trea Turner has carried a hitting streak throughout much of September, the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop has not produced at the level he is accustomed to. Turner has hit .274 throughout the month, which is 28 points below his season and career average that both stand at .302. While that is an average many players would consider great, it has been frustrating to Turner, who has established himself as one of the game’s elite talents.
Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
Dave Roberts Not Concerned By Dodgers’ Recent Lapses In Defense
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell in extra-innings on Tuesday, in part due to a key error giving the San Diego Padres the lead on a play that should have ended a critical inning. Earlier this month, the Dodgers were able to overcome defensive miscues against the Miami Marlins, but it cost them games against the New York Mets.
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Steals Home Plate In Game 1 Of 1955 World Series
Months removed from doing so for the first time in his career, Jackie Robinson stole home plate against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series on Sept. 28 of that year. The Brooklyn Dodgers were trailing by two runs in the eighth inning when Robinson...
