Although Trea Turner has carried a hitting streak throughout much of September, the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop has not produced at the level he is accustomed to. Turner has hit .274 throughout the month, which is 28 points below his season and career average that both stand at .302. While that is an average many players would consider great, it has been frustrating to Turner, who has established himself as one of the game’s elite talents.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO